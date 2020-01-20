Anemometer Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Anemometer is an instrument used to determine the speed of the airflow in the atmosphere, gas flow applications, and in wind flow tunnels. It can check the total velocity magnitude of fluids on a horizontal plane or in a specific direction. The effect of fluid on mechanical equipment is also determined by an anemometer. Anemometer is fundamentally a weather station instrument. Along with that, various changes and differences in a fluid are identified by using an anemometer. The market is segmented into two types- pressure anemometer and velocity anemometer. There is a high investment in anemometer manufacturing industries due to the wide range of applications offered by these anemometers. Manufacturers are concentrating on introducing improved anemometers with advanced features which can sustain in any atmospheric condition. Also, there is an increase in collaborations and alliances in manufacturers and related industries.

Anemometer Market: Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, by end use and by modularity

Segmentation on the basis of equipment type:

Pressure Anemometer Tube Anemometer Plate Anemometer

Velocity Anemometer Cup Anemometer Hot-Wire Anemometer Vane Anemometer



Segmentation on the basis of application:

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation on the basis of industries/end use:

Weather Station

Aerospace Engineering

Wind Generation Station

Mining Industries

Construction Field

Agriculture

Aviation

Oil & Gas Industries

Marine

Segmentation on the basis of modularity:

Stationary

Portable

Anemometer Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players: Prominent players in the anemometer market are Siemens AG, Kusam – Meco, Fortive Corporation, OMEGA Engineering, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CEM Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Horiba Ltd., Servomex, Vaisala, PCE Holding GmbH, and Aeroqual.

The manufacturers operating in the anemometer market are focused on launching products for specific applications such as measurement of velocity and magnitude of air. Also, they are investing on the development of easy-to-use equipment that requires operators with limited technical training.

Anemometer Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are projected to capture a high share in the anemometer market in terms of revenue. The U.K., France, and Germany are expected to witness high growth in the global anemometer market, due to the increasing government investments in R&D. The anemometer market in the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a moderate CAGR, owing to the various initiatives taken by governments towards research activities in the fields of science and related industries.