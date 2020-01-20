Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Global Analysis 2019-2023: Key Findings, Industry Trends, Size, Regional Study, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Scenario:

The process through which an individual’s fingerprint are captured as digital images and stored in the databases. It is basically a biometric identification which helps in general identification and fraud prevention. Automated fingerprint identification system is majorly used by law administration agencies to compare finger prints and arrest criminals. Also, automated fingerprint identification system is used by organizations to let employees log in or logout at their workplace.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the automated fingerprint identification system are technological advancements growing investments in the government sector, increase in demand to store criminal records and then the need for safety transactions across banking and finance sector. However, performance deterioration for inaccurate detection of fingerprint, fear of imposition of privacy and other substitutes are the factors hampering the growth of the overall market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share for the global AFIS market.

The global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market is expected to reach USD 13 billion by the end of 2022 with ~22% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022

Major Key Players:

3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.)

Safran Identity & Security (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

M2SYS Technology (U.S.)

Afix Technologies Inc (U.S.)

Biometrics4ALL (U.S.)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

HID Global Corporation (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, component, end-users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System)

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) into type, component and region.

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Type:

Latent Searches

Ten-print Searches

By End-users-

Hospitality

Government

Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements, several opportunities in various sectors and increasing usage by the law enforcement agencies.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

