Automotive Valve Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2023

Automotive Valve Market 2018

Automotive Valve Market 2018, is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive Valve market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2023. Report analyzes Automotive Valve Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Automotive Valve Market Information is segmented by Product (Solenoid, EGR Valve, Brake Combination Valve, Engine Valve, and Others), Function (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric), Application (Engine, Brake, HVAC), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle)

The Key Players in Automotive Valve Market Are:

Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Cummins Inc., Valeo S.A. (France), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany). Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Federal-Mogul (U.S.), Johnson Electric Group (Hong Kong), Automotive Valves Pvt. Ltd. (India), SSV Valves (India), AVR Valves Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nextech Engineering (India), and SMB Engine Valves (India) are among others.

Market Scenario

Automotive Valves are electromechanical devices that allow or stop the flow of gas, liquid, or loose dry materials in the vehicle. The performance of the vehicles and responsiveness depends upon the valves installed. Automotive manufacturers are developing advanced technology based automotive valves, which vary according to the requirement in the vehicles. Various types of automotive valves include solenoid, EGR valve, brake combination valve, engine valve, and others. Engine valves are most widely used in vehicles because of their ability to provide high performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Growth Factors:

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive valve market are innovation in technology, growth in automotive industry, and the development of lightweight components. The automotive manufacturers are developing lightweight components to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles, which will improve the efficiency and performance of the vehicles. Manufacturers are, thus extending their product line by developing highly efficient products, such as advanced electric mechanically controlled valves. There has been an increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles in emerging countries, which will increase the demand for automotive valves in the vehicles. The growing demand of automotive valves will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Valve Market, By Segmentation

Global automotive valve market is segmented based on product, function, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as solenoid, EGR valve, brake combination valve, engine valve, and others. Solenoid segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it is safe to use and lightweight. On the basis of function, the market is segmented as hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric. Electric segment is expected to dominate the market due to the improved efficiency involved in the use of this valve. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Engine, Brake, and HVAC. Engine segment is expected to dominate the market because they are most widely used in an engine to allow or stop the flow of fluid.

Automotive Valve Market, By Region:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles. In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to dominate the market because automotive OEM’s are setting up their manufacturing hub in China. This will result in increased production of vehicles and will increase the demand of valves. North America is expected to be the second largest market due to increase in demand of the new vehicles, which will enable the growth of the auto components suppliers. The increased investment by the auto manufacturers will result in higher innovation, which will improve the demand for automotive valves in North America.

The report for Global Automotive Valve Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

