Baby strollers and prams Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028

Global Baby strollers and prams Market Outlook

The global infant & baby care industry has been surging at a significant rate in terms of value sales which attributable to the rise in concern on safety and hygienic lifestyle intended on their new born babies and the toddlers by their parents. Owing to which various baby care products such as the diapers, baby shampoo, baby wipes, baby strollers and prams have witnessed burgeon demand in the global market. Baby strollers and prams are considered as one of the mandatory baby care product has been witnessing tremendous demand in the global market. Due to the rise in demand for baby strollers and prams, manufacturers have been strategizing on coming up with innovative products which caters to the varying needs of its target customers. Baby Toiletries market offers a wide range of product portfolio such as lightweight strollers, jogging strollers, standard strollers, double/triple strollers and multi-optional system strollers.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Baby strollers and prams market segments and sub-segments

Baby strollers and prams market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Baby strollers and prams market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Global Baby strollers and prams: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product types, the global Baby strollers and prams market has been segmented as –

Lightweight strollers

Mutli-optional system strollers

Standard strollers

Double/triple strollers

Jogging strollers

On the basis of age group, the global Baby strollers and prams market has been segmented as –

0-6 months

6-12 months

12-36 months

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Baby strollers and prams market has been segmented as –

Baby Boutiques

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online retailers

Other sales channel

Global Baby strollers and prams Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Baby strollers and prams market are Dorel Industries Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Newell Brands Inc., Summer Infant Inc., Beingmate Group Co. Ltd., Artsana S.p.A., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Thule Group AB, Bugaboo International B.V., Phil & Ted Most Excellent Buggy Co. Ltd among others.

Baby strollers and prams Market: Key Trends

Major Baby strollers and prams manufacturers have been making several key acquisitions in the view of expanding its business in the global market.

Baby strollers and prams Market: Key Developments

In 2014, Dorel Industries Inc. , one of the key players in global baby strollers and prams announced the acquisition of juvenile business of Hong Kong- based Lerado Group specializing in the designing and manufacturing of infant products especially baby strollers and prams.

, one of the key players in global baby strollers and prams announced the acquisition of juvenile business of Hong Kong- based Lerado Group specializing in the designing and manufacturing of infant products especially baby strollers and prams. In 2016, Newell Brands Inc. another key player in global baby strollers and prams acquired the business of Jarden Corporation for US$ 16 billion.

Opportunities for Baby strollers and prams Market Participants

As of 2017, the global infant population accounted to 7.5 billion. With rise in population of infant especially in urban areas of both developed and developing regions indirectly suggest the opportunity for baby strollers and prams to gain traction accordingly. Moreover, contributing about 27% of global population, millennial are becoming the most significant generational cohort in the world, particularly with respect to overall economic prospects and consumer spending growth. Among the millennial consumer base for baby strollers and prams, several are likely to be first-time parents and have never experienced the considerations, dilemmas and cautions while purchasing baby care products.