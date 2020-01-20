Concrete Placing Booms Market : Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

The global concrete placing booms market is consolidated in nature. Key players operating in the market include Zoomlion, SARL HOE (Boomtech), Action Construction Equipment Limited, SANY GROUP, Liebherr, Everdigm, Betonstar, Schwing America Inc., XCMG, Zhejiang Wanshile Heavy Industry CO.,Ltd., Concord Concrete Pumps, KLEIN GmbH, Asia Industries Material Handling Equipment Corporation, and SERMAC.

Concrete placing booms are mobile trucks mounted plant incorporated with a knuckle boom. Concrete placing booms are commonly used in large construction and mining sites owing to their high pumping capability, and time saving capability. They have replaced cranes with concrete buckets for these high rise building and mega construction projects.

Concrete placing booms are extensively employ during the construction of high-rise buildings, bridges, dams, precast plants, and treatment plants. Concrete placing booms combined with the right concrete pump, provide an ideal systematic and efficient method of concrete distribution. They are lightweight, which makes it easy to transport these booms. Concrete placing booms can handle all types of pressures and assure smooth and secure operations.

Change in lifestyles and rapid urbanization across the world are major factors that propel the concrete placing booms market, especially in emerging regions. Rising demand for high capacity concrete placing booms is a key trend, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in construction of mega structure constructions, high-rise buildings, buildings with complex designs, is increasing the demand for high capacity concrete placing booms.

Various commercial and residential construction projects are being carried out in different regions globally. Rise in construction activities in various regions is a major factor driving the global concrete placing booms market. Increase in infrastructural investments is one of the leading drivers of the global market. Rise in demand for the construction of smart cities and various mega construction projects across the globe, particularly in developing countries, is anticipated to fuel the demand for concrete placing booms. Additionally, rise in investments by governments and private sector companies in infrastructure development projects is likely to create lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the concrete placing booms market. However, high cost of concrete placing booms is likely to restrain the market. Increase in focus of customers on the use of used or old concrete placing booms in order to avoid high cost new equipment can hinder the concrete placing booms market.

The global concrete placing booms market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into manual placing booms, electric placing booms, and hydraulic placing booms. Based on application, the market can be categorized into construction industry, mining industry, railway, and nuclear power industry.

The high buildings and large scale construction in the construction industry is projected to account for a major share of the global market. In terms of region, the global concrete placing booms market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to the rise in commercial and residential construction activities in this region. Increase in demand for concrete placing booms in North America and Europe market is estimated to drive the global market. Rise in the number of construction projects such as the building of airports, high-speed rails, and tunnels is increasing in the Middle East and Asia. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market across the globe.