Cosmetic Threads Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis by 2018 – 2026

According to the latest market research published by Persistence Market Research, the global cosmetic threads market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026). The global cosmetic threads market is projected to reach US$ 161.6 Mn by 2026, attesting the highest growth of barb & cone threads segment, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The overall market is anticipated to grow 1.9X in terms of value over the forecast period 2018-2026.

The face lift segment represents the highest market share among the application types. Continuous growth in the aesthetic industry, increasing treatment affordability as well as popularity of minimally invasive method promotes the market growth of cosmetic threads. The market for cosmetic threads is also driven by the increased product launches, rising geriatric population, increasing affordability of treatment, lower pricing and reduced time. However, certain factors such as stringent government regulations, associated risks and complications, lack of skilled professionals as well as popularity of other non-surgical methods is expected to restrict the market growth of cosmetic threads.

The report analyzes the cosmetic threads market in terms of value (US$) by product type, application, end user and region. The report also provides information regarding market dynamics, pricing analysis, regulations, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimation and forecast, major deals in the cosmetic threads market etc. Companies are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, geographical expansion and new product launches for remaining competitive in the market.

In terms of value, the Europe cosmetic threads market is projected to hold the highest share over the forecast period of 2018-2026 followed by Latin America. Both these regions represent the established market for cosmetic threads. In terms of growth rate, North America leads the market with a CAGR of 8.0% owing to the recent FDA approval for the technique and increasing market traction for this minimally invasive procedure. This is followed by the Asia Pacific regional market owing to the growing medical tourism, large number of regional market players as well as rapid growth of the aesthetics market in the region.

Key Research Findings