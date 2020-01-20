Demand for Scuff Tester Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

The scuff tester is an instrument which is used to test or determine the transfer of color from printed or coated material against rubbing. This equipment is widely used to check color transfer when one surface is rubbed against other. Scuff Resistance testers are designed as per standards such as ASTM F2497-05, BS 3110:1959. The scuff tester is also used to evaluate the rub resistance of prints on board or paper. The instrument can also be used to determine color transfer from coated or printed surface during rubbing.

Upgradation of Scuff Testers by Manufacturers Fuelling Global Market Growth

The manufacturers in the scuff tester market are focusing on launching the improved and advanced scuff tester to check the scuffing pressure and resistance of the paper or material. Also, the ability to check printed material to withstand scuffing and marking during handling in conversion, distribution, packaging.

In 2018, Qualitest International Inc., one of the prominent US based manufacturer of the scuff tester, launched the new generation scuff tester with scuffing pressure of 20 N, rubbing speed 44 times / minute, along with 4 test modes of wet rub, dry rub, wet transfer & wet bleed, and wet smear.

Some of these technological improvements done by the manufacturers of the scuff tester in the product is efficiently driving the growth of the scuff tester market across the globe.

Scuff Tester Market: Segmentation

The Scuff Tester Market has been segmented on the basis of Product type, application type, End Use, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Analog

Digital

Segmentation on the basis of application type:

Printed Carton board

Paper

Aluminum Film

Printed Corrugated board

Segmentation on the basis of end use:

Pharmaceutical

Paper Mills

Packaging

Others

Scuff Tester Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent key players in the Scuff Tester market are Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd., Premier International, Qualitest International Inc., Norman Tool, Inc., Ubique Systems, Smithers Pira, Advanced Labels NW, SATRA Technology.

Scuff Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is capturing the largest market share in the scuff tester market owing to increase in the number of packaging companies in the region. Due to increase in the number of paper and paper board companies, the need of scuff tester is rising in these countries due to high necessity for durability of printed information on the paper/label. These factors are potentially driving the scuff tester market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. In Europe the countries such as Germany, Spain, France, and Italy are expected to witness high adoption of scuff tester due to increase in number of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare firms across the region.