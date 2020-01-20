Dental Laboratories Market: Rise in Oral Health Awareness to Drive the Market Demand

The market for dental laboratories is anticipated to experience a tremendous growth in coming years due to rise in prevalence of periodontal diseases. One of the key players, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is at present trading with a market value of around US$13.7 bn. This amount depicts a market scenario in terms of revenue which has increased by 9.48% since last quarter of the year, states the company’s last quarter report. The other major players propelling in the global market Danaher Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Septodont Holding (France), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rport.auter GmbH & Co. (Germany), Shofu Inc. (Japan), VOCO GmbH (Germany), and Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc. (Japan). As per the report in 2012, by World Health Organization (WHO), tooth decay was evaluated to one of the most prevalent public health issue in several high-income nations in the U.S. The disease is anticipated to affect around 6-% to 90% of school going children and most of the adults in the nations.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global dental laboratories market is prognosticated to flourish with a significant rate at a strong CAGR within the forecast period from 2016 to 2023. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the other region, owing to increase in dental tourism, rise in number of laboratories in last five years. Apart from this, the increase in old age people, advancement in dental healthcare, and increased awareness about oral health has propelled the market in the region. On the basis of equipment, the global dental laboratories market is led by milling equipment segment, which held the highest amount of shares in the market. The segment is also expected to sustain its position in coming years as well. The growth is credited to the rise in usage of milling equipment in dental treatment to achieve better precision and efficiency, increased demand for customizing or fabricating the treatment, and rise in use of digital manufacturing procedure in dentistry.

Increase in Number of Dental Surgeons to propel Market Demand for Dental Labs

The dental laboratories market is growing at a parallel pace with dental healthcare market. The increase in the number of dental healthcare centers, clinics, and rise in number of endodontists are among the key factors driving the dental laboratories market. Besides, rise in number of maxillofacial and oral surgeons, periodontists, orthodontists, and prosthodontists are some of the other contributing drivers as well, in global market growth. Dental products for example, bridges, crowns, dentures, and so on that are manufactured in dental laboratories are propeling the demand for dental laboratories market all over the world. Rise in market forces that are affecting the a market, positively owing to rise in awareness about dental care, rise in edentulous population, and increased demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Rise in old Age Population to Contribute in Market Demand for Dental Laboratories

The metal ceramic segment is leading the market due to its improved chewing ability, mastication, enhanced aesthetics, which gives natural appearance to the face, and helping in better pronunciation by replacing the removed or misplaced teeth. This segment provides high resistance to fracture, strength, durability, and increased biocompatibility, in contrast with ceramic and other healthcare materials.

