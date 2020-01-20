Driving Innovation: Medicated Feed Additives Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Medicated Feed Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Feed additives are the add-ons to the feed for animals that are intended to improve the quality of feed and other nutritional aspects for better animal health and performance. Additives can improve production levels, efficiency of animals along with their health. Medicated feed additives are appropriate for cattle cow-calf and for stocker grazing along with other various types of animals that can fulfill human demand for food, milk and other agricultural operations. The primary use of medicated feed additives is to maintain animal health and promoting better growth and feed efficiency. However, the medicated feeds should be manufactured with proper terms with valid prescription and should be withdrawn accordingly if shows un-appropriate growth symptoms. Some feed additives may also affect the incidence of bloat or coccidiosis. Other feed additives also suppress estrus and reduce liver abscesses. There are various types if medicated feed additives available that varies in the action of the ingredients on the body. For instance, there are rumen fermentation modifiers such as ionophores, buffers, yeast cultures and bloat prevention aid. They further contains various chemicals and naturally extracted ingredients used as medicated feed such as sodium bicarbonate and saccharomyces cerevisiae respectively.

Medicated Feed Additives Market: Drivers & Restraints

Animals require appropriate method of providing the desired medicines for their better growth so that they can provide human with the best quality of food, milk and other secondary products. The facility and provision of providing medicines in feed is an effective and compliant method. This in turn is expected to underpin the growth for medicated feed additive market in the near future. Also, fear of food-borne and zoonotic diseases such as various types of avian flus is expected to fuel demand for medicated feed additives over the forecast period. For example, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) estimates that 320,000 cases of food-borne and zoonotic diseases occur each year in EU countries. However, reduction in usage of antibiotics globally, primarily due to government bans, contributes largely towards declining revenue growth of the medicated feed additives.

Also, increase in competition due to lower entry barriers creates product safety concerns due to large amount of local supply of additives without adequate product testing are some of the other reasons that can affect the medicated feed additive market negatively over the forecast period.

Medicated feed additives Market: Segmentation

Medicated feed additives Market is classified on the basis of product type, animal type and end-user.

Based on product type, the Medicated feed additives market is segmented into the following:

Amino Acids

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Other

Feed Enzymes

Phytase

Non-Starch Polysaccharides

Other Enzymes

Antibiotics

Acidifiers

Antioxidants

Natural

Synthetic

Based on animal type, the medicated feed additives Market is segmented into the following:

Swine

Cattle

Poultry

Aquaculture

Based on geography, the Medicated feed additives Market is segmented into following:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

Medicated feed additives Market: Overview

Business operations in the animal feed industry differ between and within regions and countries. While only 15% of compound feed is produced by the top 15 players in the global market, the top five feed producing countries represent 75% global tonnage of both traditional and compound feeds. Aquaculture is witnessing increasing consumer demand due to an increasing tendency for lean protein in the supplements for human diets globally. Accordingly, demand for fish meat is projected to grow in the near future and the supply of which is somehow depends on the amount of fish-catch in a year.

Medicated Feed Additives Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically medicated feed additives market is segregated into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America medicated feed market is projected to expand with significant CAGR in the near future on the back drop of increasing demand for better food and other primary products. Eastern and Western Europe medicated feed additives market is expected to witness promising growth in the near future due to large demand for dairy products and meat. With rise in health care spending on animals and economic manufacturing in Asia Pacific countries is projected to favour the market for medicated feed additives. Rising poultry demand in China and other Asian countries has been fuelling demand for methionine, thereby creating shortage for the additive in the Asia Pacific region.

Medicated feed additives Market: Key Players

Cargill, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Zoetis Inc., Nutreco N.V., Novozymes A/S and Phibro are some of the participating global players in medicated feed additives market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

