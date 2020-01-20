Edible Wraps Market- A neutral perspective on Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The rising trend of ecofriendly packaging is restructuring the processed food & beverage industry with the key packaged food brand owners / manufacturers swiftly adopting the changes to gain an edge over their competitors. Moreover, the traditional methods of packaging carry adverse effects on the environment in terms of both manufacturing as well as decomposing. Hence, these are now been replaced by novel edible packaging products such as edible wraps or films.

Global Edible Wraps Market: Dynamics

The global edible wraps market is expected witness a staggering growth rate, especially in emerging economies, during the forecast period. Developed with materials that are decomposable as well as microwave-friendly in nature, the demand for edible wraps is mounting high as more and more processed food brand owners are getting acquainted with the benefits of these wraps.

Moreover, over the last decade, there has been a complete shift from traditional case-ready packaging to portion-size packaging, which comprises edible wraps, films, pouches, etc. The use of the portion-size packaging format for processed food products permits customers to use required amounts of packaged food, thereby reducing additional food wastage.

Global Edible Wraps Market: Company Developments and Industry-Level Trends

Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the edible packaging market are focusing on designing innovative patters of edible wraps / films that offer enhanced packaging.

In September 2017, a team of food scientists at the Oregon State University developed antimicrobial and water-resistant edible wraps specifically designed for food preservation. These edible wraps are a blend of naturally occurring materials such as chitosan and cellulose nano-fiber.

Global Edible Wraps Market: Segmentation

The global edible wraps market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type, the global edible wraps market has been segmented into:

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Surfactant

Protein films

Others (Composite Films, etc.)

On the basis of application, the global edible wraps market has been segmented into:

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Bakery & confectionary

Meat, poultry & sea food

Frozen & chilled foods

Nutritional products

Others packaging

On the basis of sales channel, the global edible wraps market has been segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Departmental stores

Specialty stores

Other Retail stores

Global Edible Wraps Market: Regional Outlook

The market for edible wraps in North America is expected to account for over one-third of the global market demand over the next ten years. However, the Asia Pacific edible wraps market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness in China and India towards curtailing packaging material wastage. The Europe edible packaging market is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the consumption of edible wraps over the forecast period, closely followed by the Middle East and Africa region. In terms of growth, the Latin America edible wraps market is expected to register sluggish growth due to slow economic recovery.

Global Edible Wraps Market: Market Participants

Some of the key participants operating in the global edible wraps market are: