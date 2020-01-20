EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BrightSource Energy

Solar Millennium AG

Abengoa

Areva

Siemens

Acciona

eSolar

SolarReserve

Schott

Wilson Solarpower

Cool Earth

Novatec

Lointek

Acciona Energy

Shams Power

ZED Solar

Absolicon

Rioglass Solar

Greenera Energy India Pvt

Sunhome

NREL

Evergreen Solar Services

Suntech

Thai Solar Energy

BP Solar

Trina Solar Energy

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Tower-Type Solar Power Tower System

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

