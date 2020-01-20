EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Faulted Circuit Indicators (FCI) sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SEL

Horstmann

Cooper Power Systems

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Elektro-Mechanik GMBH

Siemens

Bowden Brothers

Schneider Electric

Franklin (GridSense)

CELSA

Electronsystem MD

NORTROLL

CREAT

SEMEUREKA

Winet Electric

BEHAUR SCITECH

HHX

Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Overhead Line Fault Indicators

Cable Fault Indicators

Panel Fault Indicators

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Earth Faults Indicators

Short-circuits Indicators

Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

