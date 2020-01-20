Fluoroscopy Equipment Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

The increasing proliferation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3-D printing, and internet of things are having a significant impact on the growth of fluoroscopy equipment market. Also, the rapid advancement and development in medical equipment and devices is creating the rapid demand for fluoroscopy equipment. Fluoroscopy equipment is used in medical and clinical sector and it transforms and amplifies the glowing light into a video signal to produce real-time images. In past few years, the integration of latest technologies and continuous innovations in the medical imaging technologies is creating the huge demand for fluoroscopy equipment and therefore, due to this factor, the fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to grow significantly in coming years. Also, the growing demand for multipurpose imaging systems in healthcare sector is supporting the growth of fluoroscopy equipment market.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market on the Basis of Equipment Type:

Fixed Fluoroscopy Device

C-arms (Mobile Fluoroscopic Unit)

Segmentation of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market on the Basis of Application:

Orthopaedic

Cardiology

Urology and Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Others

Segmentation of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market on the Basis of End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Mobile Imaging Centers

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global fluoroscopy equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Philips Group, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Orthoscan Inc., Lepu Medical Technology, and Fujifilm Medical Systems.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture the substantial market share in terms of value in the fluoroscopy equipment market, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced medical imaging technology and continuous improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Also, the existence of various key fluoroscopy equipment providers in the U.S. is supporting the significant fluoroscopy equipment market in the region. Moreover, the fluoroscopy equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rates due to the continuous growth in the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising proliferation of advanced technologies in medical imaging equipment. The fluoroscopy equipment market in Europe is further expected to capture significant market share in terms of value owing to the increase in research & development activities in healthcare sector in the region. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness considerable growth rates in fluoroscopy equipment market due to the rising uptake of medical imaging equipment and increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses in various countries of the regions.