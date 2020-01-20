Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2019 – 2025
Phenolsulfonic acid (referred to as PSA) also called p-hydroxybenzenesulfonic acid, p-phenolsulfonic acid, phenol-4-sulfonic acid, is the sulfonated product of phenol is the most important additive in the acid tin plating process and also has the effect of foaming the acidic resin. In the tinplate production line of the acidic process (such as the Fluorstein process), phenolsulfonic acid is mainly used as an additive in the tin plating solution to maintain the acidity of the tin plating solution, which is Sn2+ The production provides H+ and prevents the solution’s Sn2+ dissolved oxidation into Sn4+ to keep the plating liquid It is stable and well conductive, and finally makes the tin plating layer of the tin plate produced fine, precise and uniform, with good surface finish and strong tin layer bonding force.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid.
This report researches the worldwide 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
LANXESS
Mancuso Chemicals
Welsum Technology Corporation
AriChem, LLC
Nandadeep Chemicals
Nihon Kagaku Sangyo
Nanjing Datang Chemical
DynaChem Incorporated
Jiangsu Shengxinheng Chemical
Zaozhuang Runxin Chemical
Xingda Chemical
Changzhou Junchi Chemical
Shanghai Feige Chemical
4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type
65%
75%
95%
4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application
Metal Industry
Electroplating
Pharmaceutical
Printing and Dyeing
Others
4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
