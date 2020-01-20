Global Automatic Load Controller Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Electricity is one of the key force behind the development of any country. With the rapid rise in residential, commercial as well as industrial electricity consumer across the globe, it has now become the vital for utilities to create better and environmentally safe techniques of gauging electricity consumption. Thus, the need for hi-tech energy meter along-with the automatic load controller arises. Automatic load controller are primarily suited for the critical power applications, it integrated the load handling into power management systems which eliminate the need for traditional PLC solutions.

Automatic load controller basically consists of circuit board, mode selector switch and current transformer, etc. Automatic load controller possess various features such as prioritised load groups, avoid overload of the system, manual as well as automatic control of feeders, security of supply, integrated in power management system, flexible setup of different application types, automatic startup of extra gensets, easy commissioning, easy setup via USW, etc. Automatic load controller can control up to multiple consumer feeders per unit and are ideally suited for critical applications.

Global Automatic Load Controller Market: Segmentation

Globally, the automatic load controller market can be segmented on the basis of operating mode end-use and application

Based on the operating mode, the global automatic load controller market can be segmented into,

Manual

Automatic

Based on the end-use, the global automatic load controller market can be segmented into,

Independent Power Plants

Consumer Durable Goods

Others

Based on the application, the global automatic load controller market can be segmented into,

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Automatic Load Controller Market: Dynamics

Automatic load controller possess various advantages as compared to that of traditional PLC solutions which include that it improves system reliability, quick installation time and low investment and operating costs as compared to that of PLC solutions. Owing to the aforementioned factors, demand for the automatic load controller is expected to grow continuously over the near future. Further, automatic load controllers have been gaining popularity due to the reason that they are effective way to ensure that the energy usage doesn’t exceeded at any particular time.

Development of low cost and highly effective automatic load controllers are found to be one of the key challenges for the manufacturers across the globe.

Introduction of automatic load controller utilizing dual tone multi frequency technology system and 8051 microcontroller that helps in controlling varying loads in the electrical appliances are found to be one of the key trends in the global automatic load controller market.

Global Automatic Load Controller Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global automatic load controller market is expected to be led by Asia-Pacific region owing to the continuous growth in the power requirements across the developing economies such as India and China. Moreover, the region is expected to witness maximum growth in the global automatic load controller market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be followed by North America in the global automatic load controller market over the forecast years. North America in the global automatic load controller market is expected to be followed by Europe region over the next decade. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for small share in the global automatic load controller market, however the regions will witness prominent growth during the forecast years.

Global Automatic Load Controller Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global Automatic Load Controller market include DEIF Group, Woodward, Inc., an ETC Company, ASCO Power Technologies, Vertiv Co, Automated Power Systems, among others.