Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market 2019 : Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

The Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries).

This report studies the global market size of Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Panasonic

BYD

LG Chem

AESC

SAMSUNG SDI

Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

Epower

Beijing Pride Power

Air Litium (Lyoyang)

Wanxiang

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Primearth EV Energy

Hitachi Vehicle Energy

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

SK Innovation

Amperex Technology

CATL

Market Segment by Product Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Market Segment by Application

BEVs

HEVs

PHEVs

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

