Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market By 2026 : Things to Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Overview

Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive technique used by surgeons and physicians to diagnose and treat various conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, including gastrointestinal cancers, pancreatic conditions, and others. Increase in prevalence of gastric cancers, including upper and lower GI cancers and higher accuracy and specificity of endoscopy ultrasound techniques for the diagnosis of these conditions are some of the major factors propelling the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

The endoscopy ultrasound market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, procedure, technology, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented into endoscopes, ultrasound probes, ultrasonic processors, imaging systems, needles, and accessories. The product segments have been analyzed based on sales of products by major and domestic players in each segment; demand for endoscopes, probes, needles, and processors in the global market; and presence of key players in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on application, the global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented into oncology (upper GI oncology and lower GI oncology), pancreatic conditions, and others. Based on procedure, the global endoscopy ultrasound market is segmented into upper EUS, lower EUS, EUS guided fine-needle aspiration, and others.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Region, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.

The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Ultrasonic Processors

Imaging Systems

Needles

Accessories

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application

Oncology

Upper GI Oncology

Lower GI Oncology

Pancreatic Conditions

Others

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology

Radial Scanning

Linear Scanning

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure

Upper EUS

Lower EUS

EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration

Others

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Region

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

