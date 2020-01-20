Global Humectant Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2028

Market Outlook: Humectant Market

The humectant is a hygroscopic substance to keep things moist. Humectant ingredients are used in a variety of food products, cosmetic products, and pharmaceutical products globally. Humectants are especially used in processed foodstuffs for enhancing shelf-life. Humectants are classified into synthetic and natural humectants. Synthetic humectants are harmful in skin care and food products. Natural humectant doesn’t have any causes or side effects. Maximum food products contain natural humectants, some humectants are used to replace the sugar content from the food and it can be used in a wide range of products. The humectant is the moisturizer which attracts the water when applied to the skin and improve hydration of the stratum corneum. Every skin care product contains the maximum amount of humectant ingredient. In today’s era, consumer focus on hair care and style play a very important role in physical aspect and self-perception and hence cosmetic ingredients such as humectants are used as in hair care products like shampoo, conditioners, and other creams.

Market Dynamics: Global Humectant Market

The growing demand for ingredients especially by processed food manufacturers from the last few years, the manufacturer can offer a wider range of food products with a very small amount of natural humectant to safeguard the food and maintain the quality of food. The demand for packaged food products are increasing, packaged food products include bakery goods, baby food, ready-to-eat meal, yogurt, noodles, soup, potato chips, nuts, chocolates, pasta, cheese, non-alcoholic beverages, sauces, and others. The humectant is commonly recycled as ingredients in manufacturing cigarettes to preserve the moistness content of the changed tobacco filler and as flavor carrier in the tobacco industry. Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical industries are using humectant in the products like lotions, creams, shampoo and oil for skin and hair treatment. The humectant is easily available in nature from sources such as glycerin, aloe vera, honey, sorbitol, urea, and others. People are becoming health conscious nowadays and are preferring for natural products in food and beverages, cosmetic, personal care and healthcare which is driving demand for humectant market. Due to climate change, dry skin is the common issue which has led to increasing demand for humectant as ingredients in cosmetic products for its essential properties and characteristics. Tobacco and animal care products contain synthetic humectants.

Humectant Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, global humectant market has been segmented as:

Synthetic

Urea

Dicyanamide

Butylene glycol

Sodium lactate

Sodium PCA

Natural

Honey

Glycerin

Aloe vera

Propylene glycol

On the basis of function, global humectant market has been segmented as:

Preservative

Moisturizer

Texturizer

Stabilizer

On the basis of end use, global humectant market has been segmented as:

Food and beverage industry Bakery Beverage Food processing

Cosmetic and personal care industry

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of region, the global organic butter market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

East-Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Global humectant market: key players,

Some of the key industry player operating in humectant market are Cargill incorporated, Lubrizol Ltd., BASF SE, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Gude Biotech Co, Brenntag AG, Barentz, Ashland, Batory Foods, and others. The major players are focusing on strategic business development through new product development in humectant market.