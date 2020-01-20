Global Meal Kit Delivery Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Meal Kit Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

A meal kit is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

The food industry is the latest targeted for disruption. With the rise of meal kit delivery services, venture capital firms have been in a frenzy the past three years to find a success story, and profits.

In 2018, the global Meal Kit Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meal Kit Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Hello Fresh

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Office

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meal Kit Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meal Kit Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

