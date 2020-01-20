Household Care Wipes Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2028

Household Care Wipes: Market Outlook

Nowadays, the basic need for cleanliness is high among people, worldwide. Thus, there has been a significant increase in the demand for household cleaning products, globally. The growth of such household care products in the market is evident with their popularity among consumers. The appeal of household care products among consumers is primarily driven by convenience, disposability, and ease of use to clean surfaces all around the home. Household care wipes are one such product that offers hygiene and allows the consumer to perform daily tasks in significantly less amount of time. Companies in the household care wipes market are providing a variety of products for both, regular and scrubbing surfaces. Moreover, companies are adopting advanced wipe technology to offer convenient solutions, along with developing a botanical alternative to conventional household care wipes for their end-use customers, globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Household Care Wipes Market

Competition & Companies Involved in the Household Care Wipes Market

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints of the Household Care Wipes market

Household Care Wipes: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global household care wipes market has been segmented as –

Floor Wipes

Cleaning/ Disinfectant Wipes

Electrostatic Wipes

Mops

Glass/ Furniture Wipes

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global household care wipes market has been segmented as –

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Stores

Independent Small Stores

Household Care Wipes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global household care wipes market are The Clorox Company, Procter &?Gamble Corporation, Weiman Products, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Seventh Generation, Rockline Industries, Amway, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Method Products, pbc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, 3M Company, and others.

Household Care Wipes Market: Key Developments

Over the last few years, various companies have introduced novel and eco-friendly household care wipes for all the major cleaning categories based on natural fibers and compostable. For instance, a San Francisco, CA-based company has introduced floor cleaning cloth developed from polylactic and bamboo to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products among consumers.

Changing consumer buying behavior, growing brand loyalty among consumers, and various brands in the household care wipes are adopting marketing strategies such as the use of celebrities to endorse their brand to attract new consumers are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global household care wipes market. Moreover, other factors such as consumers demanding products that have a value proposition to them over other cleaning methods, and the growing trend of a green environment among consumers to minimize landfills are expected to contribute to the growth of the household care wipes market during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growing demand for nonwovens used in a multitude of household applications such as household care wipes, cleaning products, floor care wipes, wall-coverings, flooring, and others to impart an appealing touch to the home are factors, due to which, household care wipes market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Similarly, consumers of household care wipes are opting for private label products. Moreover, e-Commerce is a vital platform that is expanding at an unprecedented rate across the globe. People from every age group are shopping from different online stores to buy products immediately, which is the primary factor creating an opportunity for various companies dealing in household cleaning products to go digital so as to expand their market footprints.