In-Depth Analysis: Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea And Vomiting Therapeutics Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting nearly 1.4 million new cases in 2012. The most common cause of cancer is lung cancer accounting about 1.59 million deaths, globally. Other prominent cancers are liver cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer, esophageal and stomach cancer. In 2012, nearly 8.2 million deaths occurred from aforementioned indication, globally. Cancer can be treated by surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, precision medicine and stem cell transplantation. The most common treatment for cancer is chemotherapy; it uses drugs to kill cancer cells that cause pain and other problems. Chemotherapy may be used in combination with other cancer treatments. Chemotherapy given before surgery and radiation therapy to make the tumor cell smaller is known as neo-adjuvant chemotherapy and chemotherapy given after treatment with surgery or radiation therapy is known as adjuvant chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy, not only kills the cancer cells but also attacks healthy cells that leads to side effects such as fatigue, hair loss, nausea, and vomiting. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) is one of the most serious side effects that is taken into account. Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting are classified as acute, that occurs within 24 hours of the treatment; anticipatory, that is triggered due to some exposed stimuli; other are refractory; delayed and breakthrough. Incidence, timing, and intensity of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting vary on chemotherapeutic agents and patient factors. CINV occurs in about 80% of patients and has a severe impact on patient’s life.

Antiemetics are less effective in controlling nausea and vomiting because the intensity is high than actual vomiting. Proper antiemetics can prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. Nowadays due to research and development in the field of cancer therapeutics, many treatment options are available to manage and treat CINV by addressing antiemetic property to an individual patient. Conventionally Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting was managed with dopamine receptor antagonists only. Currently, multiple options are available that is used in the prevention and management of CINV.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restrains

According to Word Health Organization, it is estimated that by 2030, about 23.6 million new cases of cancer will prevail worldwide. Agents are available for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting NK1 receptor antagonists, corticosteroids, -HT3 receptor antagonists and others. Governmental guidelines from American Society of Clinical Oncology and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN /ASCO) are providing help to healthcare professionals to manage antiemetic regimens for patients. Intense research and development in cancer therapeutics, the rise in the incidence of cancer cases, increased preference toward chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer and the use of chemotherapy in combination with other cancer treatment are anticipated to fuel the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. The decline in the use of chemotherapy drugs in future can decline the growth of chemotherapy-induces nausea and vomiting therapeutics market.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics market has been classified by therapy type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on Therapy Type, the Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Dopamine Antagonists

Serotonin Receptor Antagonists

Corticosteroids

Benzodiazepines

Neurokinin NK1 receptor antagonist

Based on the Route of Administration, the global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Oral

Intravenous

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea, and Vomiting Therapeutics Market is divided into following:

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market: Overview

Based on the therapy type, the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics market is segmented into dopamine antagonists, serotonin receptor antagonists, corticosteroids, benzodiazepines, and neurokinin NK1 receptor antagonist. Serotonin receptor antagonists are said to account the major share in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics market as it is most commonly used and is effective. It blocks the binding of serotonin to its receptor, thus stopping the signal to the brain. By route of administration the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics market is segmented into oral and intravenous administration. Based on the distribution channel the CINV market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, drug store, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce. The rise in cancer patient population, funding by the governmental bodies, focus on acquisition and merger by various key manufacturers is attributed towards the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. More than 70% of world’s cancer death occurs in Africa, Asia, and South America. Around 33% of cancer cases worldwide are due to smoke and tobacco. Along with expansion in the emerging markets, and a greater focus on early diagnosis, screening, monitoring and clinical development of CINV drugs have been the major strategies adopted by major players in the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting therapeutics market.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Tesaro, Inc., Acacia Pharma, Baxter international Inc., Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings, Mundipharma International limited, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.and others.

