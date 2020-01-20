Industrial Blowers Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Key players operating in the global industrial blowers market are Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, Air Control Industries Ltd, Air System Components Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Continental Blower LLC, Gardner Denver Inc., Hoffman & Lamson, Howden Group, and Loren Cook Company among others. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range, expand their geographic reach, and are adopting manufacturing practices that ensure improved product quality. With increase in demand for industrial blowers from various industries, the presence of local manufacturers is expected to increase competition and encourage the introduction of several advanced products in the near future.

Blowers are mechanical devices, generally used to induce gas flow over ducting, where the flow needs to exhaust, cool, and ventilate the environment. Industrial blowers are commonly known as centrifugal blowers and they are an essential part of large ventilation systems and processing industry. The blower comes with ceramic hybrid bearings, rotatable outlet discharge, easy to remove steel bearing assembly, and zinc plated steel motor pulley. The blowers and fan belong to the same machine group, and therefore works on the same principle; however, industrial blowers use the kinetic energy of the rotating blade to increase the pressure and operate at a very high pressure compared to fans.

Industrial blowers provide dry, clean, and oil-free air and also have low energy consumption. In addition, the blowers are cheaper and simpler in construction than axial flow fans. Industrial blowers are widely used in various industries including chemicals, automotive, food & beverage, and mining, as they are tough, reliable, and capable of functioning in a range of conditions.

One of the key factors driving the global industrial blowers market is rapid growth in the industrial sector. The increasing government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the industrial blowers market during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries in Asia Pacific are projected to witness significant growth in the near future due to rapid urbanization, growing population, and favorable government plans for infrastructure and industry development in the region. Moreover, the food industry is expected to see significant growth due to increasing demand and consumption of food & beverages. However, the market is likely to be hampered on account of the high cost of production and servicing. Nevertheless, with rapid economic growth and government investments in infrastructure projects, manufacturing industries in Middle East & Africa and South America are expanding, thereby creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of industrial blowers in these regions.

The global industrial blowers market can be segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the industrial blowers market can be classified into centrifugal blowers, power displacement blowers, and others (regenerative blowers, etc.). Among all the types, centrifugal blowers are expected to dominate the industrial blowers market and grow at a fast pace as they are easily available and are cost effective. In terms of end-use industry, the global industrial blowers market can be divided into automotive, food & beverage, oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, mining, and others (marine, aerospace, etc.).

Based on region, the global industrial blowers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to contribute major market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America, strong demand is seen from the mining industry, as these products are widely used to blow the air into ducts, tunnels, and passages. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, which has propelled strong product demand for industrial blowers from cement plants, steel plants, food, textile, and mining industries. In addition, rising emphasis on sustainability and efficiency are encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D in order to develop cost-effective and low noise products.