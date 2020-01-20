Intelligent Transportation System Market: New Materials and Designs by Manufacturers to Influence Growth

The global intelligent transportation system market features an increasingly fragmented, thanks to the presence of several globally prominent players, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). A number of key companies consider strategic tie-ups with regional and indigenous companies as way to bolster their positions in the global intelligent transportation system market. TMR observes that such strategies also help them steadily consolidate their supply chains.

A growing number of players who vie for prominent shares in the global intelligent transportation system market are capitalizing on rapidly emerging avenues in urban mobility for smart cities. Profuse opportunities come from the rising potential of intelligent transportation system for traffic management.

The global intelligent transportation system market stood at US$20.22 bn in 2015 and is expected to clock a robust CAGR of 12.7% during 2016 – 2024. This represents a revenue worth of US$57.44 bn by 2024 end.

Of the various key product types, advanced transportation management systems (ATMS) served the maximum demand in the overall intelligent transportation system market in 2015. The segment is likely to retain its dominant position in the next few years as well, at least till 2024. Abundant demand in the segment is due to vast potential of ATMS in traffic management solutions in various countries across the world.

Regionally, North America currently generates the major share of revenue in the global intelligent transportation system market. The opportunities in the region ride on back of considerable government support, and rapid research and development activities to realize the potential of intelligent transportation systems in city mobility.

The drive for intelligent transportation system stems from the use of communication technologies in bringing more safety, higher mobility, and increased efficiency the traffic management systems in countries across the world. Intelligent transportation system holds vast potential in brining improvements in a wide gamut of activities in the traffic management.