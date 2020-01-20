LCD Digital Microscope Market 2017-2027 by Key Players: Celestron, Hirox Europe, Leica, Microsystems, Harzion Electronics

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “LCD Digital Microscope Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

A microscope is an instrument which provides an enlarged image of an object which is not visible by naked eye. There are different types of microscopes available in the market such optical microscope, electron microscope, digital microscope and other. A microscope consist of a tiny digital camera which is connected to a computer is referred as digital microscopes. The images that are seen through the eyepiece of the digital microscope can also be visualized on the monitor screen and also saved on the hard drive as an image. LCD screen has been directly attached to the microscope in LCD digital microscope. This microscope has extendable memory to store the images. Some advanced LCD digital microscopes also allowed to capture and store the videos in micro-SD card. The high quality of LCD digital microscopes multiple optical lenses for the better specimen and high definition. The LCD digital microscopes are widely used in industries and research laboratories.

LCD Digital Microscope Market: Drivers and Restrains

Growing demand for professional microscopes for research and development is the primary factor driving the growth of LCD digital microscope market. Increased funding by government and high preference of researcher to use LCD digital microscopes has upsurge the growth of this market. Advancement in the technology and continuous effort of the manufacturing companies to develop more improved LCD digital microscope will boost the growth of this market. The LCD digital microscope is also portable and lightweight; therefore this can also be used also be carried like a digital camera which has increased its demand in the market. The lack of skilled labor to operate the LCD digital microscope with more efficiency can hamper the growth of this market.

LCD Digital Microscope Market: Segmentation

The global LCD digital microscope market is classified on the basis of modality, application, end user and region.

Based on modality, the LCD digital microscope market is segmented into following:

Standalone

Portable

Based on application, the LCD digital microscope market is segmented into following:

Basic Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Tissue Engineering

Forensic Testing

Others

Based on end user, the LCD digital microscope market is segmented into following:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Academic Research Institute

Forensic and Pathology Laboratory

Based on region, the LCD digital microscope market is segmented into following:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

LCD Digital Microscope Market: Overview

The LCD digital microscope market is expected show significant growth over the forecast period due to expanding research and development. Most of the optical specialist and dentist preferred the LCD digital microscope though it makes their work very easy. The LCD digital microscopes are classified on the basis of modality, application, end-user and region. Based on modality digital LCD microscope market is classified as standalone and portable. Portable microscopes are dominating the LCD digital microscopes in term of value over the forecast period due to their mobility. Based on application LCD digital microscopes are classified as basic research, drug discovery and development, biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering, forensic testing and other. It is expected that the LCD digital microscope are most used for biopharmaceutical production.

LCD Digital Microscope Market: Regional Overview

Based on region, LCD digital microscopes are classified in seven key region- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market share for LCD digital microscope system in term of revenue over the forecast period. This market is then followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. Expanding research and development had led the growth of this market in Western Europe and Eastern Europe. In Asia-Pacific region, India and China has expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period.

LCD Digital Microscope Market: Key Players

Though, the LCD digital microscopes are very new and emerging technology henceforth there are less manufacturer of this product in the market, Some of the key players in the LCD digital microscopes market are Celestron LLC, Hirox Europe Ltd., The Western Electric and Scientific Works, Leica Microsystems, Harzion Electronics Co. Ltd., and Catchbest Vision Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

