Sack Kraft Paper Market 2019- BillerudKorsnas AB, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Gascogne SA, Natron-Hayat d.o.o., Tolko Industries Ltd.

The global sack kraft paper market depicts the presence of a highly competitive and dispersed vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a newly published report. Such an intense level of competition mainly exists due to a high number of players present in the global sack kraft paper market, fighting for occupying the maximum shares. When it comes to competitive strategies, developing paper materials than can resist external degrading forces is a key path taken by most players in the global sack kraft paper market. This is mainly due to the fact that sack kraft papers are mainly used in the form of packaging solutions.
As sack kraft papers can be made with ease using existing technologies, even smaller players get the opportunity to showcase expansion in due time. Some of the prominent players operating in the global sack kraft paper market are Smurfit Kappa, Mondi Group, KapStone Paper, and Nordic Paper, among several others. With increasing number of players in the global sack kraft market, the competition is expected to highly intensify in the near future.
According to expert analysts, the global sack kraft paper market is expected to gain revenue worth US$10.5 bn until 2024. Initially, the market was worth US$8.4 bn in 2015. This growth is expected to occur at a steady CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period ranging from 2015 to 2024.
Most companies managing packaging processes are looking forward to expand the use of environmentally-friendly materials. And as sack kraft paper possesses properties that could help generate awareness about these materials, the global sack kraft paper market could certainly witness growth in the next few years.
Sack kraft papers are majorly used in the packaging sector, mainly to pack foods and other perishable products. With the demand for such products rapidly increasing thanks to an explosion in population all over the world, the global sack kraft paper market showcases a rapid growth in recent times.
Shortage in Raw Materials in Remote Regions Hinders Expansion
However, volatility in the availability of base materials needed to manufacture the papers in remote and underdeveloped regions is notably hindering the global sack kraft paper market. Moreover, even though this paper is manufactured in such regions, it might be substantially expensive. This make it difficult for those having less disposable income from buying the products packed in these papers. Nonetheless, several players are expected to regulate costs of production of the papers in the near term. This could certainly reduce effects of most obstacles affecting the global sack kraft paper market’s expansion.
