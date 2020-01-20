Sleep Study Equipment Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Overview

Bad eating habits, abnormal sleep patterns and other lifestyle changes are leading to increase in health problems. From past few years, number of patients suffering from sleeping disorders is increasing rapidly due to different factors such as changes in working environment, and diseases such as diabetes, depression, and others. The sleep study equipment is used for study of sleep pattern of patients and for analyzing the breathing patterns, monitoring of heart rate. The sleep study equipment is used for measurement of the sleep parameters on real time basis as sleep is considered as one of the crucial parameters for ensuring the sound working of human body.

Organizations such as National Sleep Foundation are undergoing study of sleep to analyze the patterns and finding out the factors affecting the same.

The organization revealed that approximately 75 Million of people in America are affected by sleep disorders and also more than 18 million people suffer from OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea)

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global sleep study equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and end user.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type:

On the basis of equipment type, the sleep study equipment market is segmented into

Sleep Monitors

Masks and Interfaces

Sensors and Accessories

Smart beds, pillows

Others

Segmentation Based on End User:

On the basis of type, the sleep study equipment market is segmented into

Hospitals

Sleep Clinics and Laboratories

In-House

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Key Players

The increasing study of sleeping patterns and their importance in maintaining healthy lifestyle by controlling diseases is increasing the importance of using sleep study equipment. Hence, the manufacturers of sleep study equipment are leveraging this opportunity to deliver an end user specific products which is more user friendly in nature. Some of the leading sleep study equipment manufacturers include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nox Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Responsive Surface Technology LLC, Eight Sleep Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Aeroflow, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Electromedical Products International, Inc., and other players such as wearable devices manufacturers including Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., and others.

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of revenue generation from sale of sleep study equipment, the North America region is expected to dominate the global market as this region has strong presence of sleep study equipment manufacturers. Also, the increasing diseases such as insomnia, heat attacks, stroke, and cases such as OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) is expected to fuel the demand for sleep study equipment in this region. Europe region follows the North America region due to increasing adoption of more advanced sleep study equipment such as portable equipment which can be used at home. APEJ region is expected to witness significant CAGR growth rate over forecast period due to increasing awareness about the sleep monitoring to monitor and analyze the sleep patterns. On the other hand, MEA region is expected to witness moderate growth over forecast period due to less adoption rate for sleep study equipment.