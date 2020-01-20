Sports Bras Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report
This report studies the global Sports Bras market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sports Bras market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
A sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.
The global average price of Sports Bras is in the increasing trend, from 7.45 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.89 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Sports Bras includes light support type, medium support type, and high support type. And the proportion of medium support type in 2017 is about 55%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Sports Bras is widely sold through specialty stores, supermarket, E-commerce and other channels. The most proportion of Sports Bras is sold through specialty stores, and the proportion in 2017 is about 45%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Sports Bras market is valued at 6300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 14200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Nike
Adidas
HanesBrands
Lululemon Athletica
Brooks Sports
Under Armour
Lorna Jane
Decathlon
Puma
Gap
Wacoal
L Brands
Anta
Columbia Sportswear
Fast Retailing
Anita
Asics
VF
Triumph
New Balance
Cosmo Lady
Aimer
Lining
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Light Support
Medium Support
High Support
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Specialty Stores
Supermarket
E-commerce
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Sports Bras sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Sports Bras manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Bras are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Sports Bras Manufacturers
Sports Bras Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Sports Bras Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Bras market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
