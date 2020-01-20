Surgical Blades Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 to 2026

Due to the increasing number of surgeries being conducted throughout the world owing to a rising burden of diseases, increase in the number of trauma cases and an increasing geriatric population, the market for surgical blades is receiving a major boost. Also, with the improved access to healthcare throughout the world, the number of surgeries being performed is also rising, leading to the growth in the market for surgical blades. Also, there are no stringent regulatory conditions imposed on the production and introduction of surgical blades in the market, and this factor is also responsible for the growth in the market for surgical blades.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast Analysis

Persistence Market Research presents a new research report on the global surgical blades market and this report studies all the major segments of the global surgical blades market in detail. In addition, this report covers all the major regional markets spread across different regions of the world and brings forth a detailed study that covers all the facets of the global surgical blades market. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global surgical blades market is anticipated to exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment and is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 180 Mn by the end of the assessment period in the year 2026. The global surgical blades market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, material type and region.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast by Product Type

By product type, the global market has been segmented into sterile and non-sterile surgical blades. The sterile sub-segment is the largest product type in terms of value, and was estimated to be valued at US$ 96 Mn in 2017. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the period of assessment.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast by End User

The different end users in the global surgical blades market include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories. Hospitals are currently the largest end users of surgical blades and this segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 74 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2026, with a growth rate of 2.6% during 2017 – 2026.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Forecast by Material Type

The two main material types used to manufacture surgical blades are stainless steel and high grade carbon steel. The stainless steel sub-segment is the largest in terms of value, with an estimated market valuation of nearly US$ 73 Mn by 2026 end, displaying a CAGR of 3.2% during the period of assessment.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Regional Forecast

The global surgical blades market has been studied across North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA. APEJ is currently the biggest market for surgical blades with a valuation of US$ 36 Mn in 2017. The APEJ surgical blades market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.2% during the period of assessment.

Global Surgical Blades Market: Vendor Landscape

A dedicated section in the report studies the competition prevalent in the global surgical blades market. This is a valuable section of the report, where the leading market companies have been profiled. There is a wealth of information about the profiled companies given in this report such as important financial information, key strategies employed, geographical spread, SWOT analysis and future expansion plans. Some of the key companies profiled in this report include Cincinnati Surgical Company Inc., PL Medical Co., LLC., SouthMedic, Swann-Morton Limited, Havel’s Inc., Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd, VOGT Medical, Medicom, Hill-Rom, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Beaver-Visitec International, MYCO Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Kai Industries Co., Ltd.

