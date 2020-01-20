Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Is Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Therapeutic nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive material used to treat certain medical conditions. This is also known as nuclear medicine therapy, which is most frequently used to treat an overactive thyroid gland – a condition known as hyperthyroidism or thyrotoxicosis. Few nuclear medicines are used to treat some type of cancer, relieve pain from cancer that has spread to bones and treating some type of arthritis. Nuclear medicine therapy is performed differently for different indications. While treatment of thyroid cancer or overactive thyroid gland, nuclear medicine is swallowed in a capsule or liquid form. Patients are usually treated as outpatients where single dose is needed in most of the cases. During treatment of joint pain (Arthritis), nuclear medicine is injected into joint fluid under local anaesthetic post which the joint is immobilized with the help of bandage or light splint. Bones affected due to spreading of pain caused by cancer is treated by injecting radiopharmaceutical in a vein in the arms.

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Drivers & Restraints

Revenue growth in the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is expected to be fuelled by factors such as rising awareness about nuclear medicine and increasing number of cancer cases. Increasing prevalence of arthritis and hyperthyroidism is expected to affect positively on therapeutic nuclear medicines market. Few more factors such as non-invasive treatment by nuclear medicines, targeted treatment which is less traumatic than surgery and quick discharge are projected to favor the therapeutic nuclear medicines market over the forecast period.

Some factors that can pull back the market are rise in the cost of the procedure, low supply of several radiopharmaceuticals and side effects associated with use of nuclear medicine. Apart from these factors, short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals is expected to hamper the revenue growth of global therapeutic nuclear medicines market over the forecast period.

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Segmentation

Therapeutic nuclear medicines market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and region

Based on product type, the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is segmented into the following:

Beta Emitters

I-131

Sm-153

Rh-186

Y-90

Lu-177

Others

Alpha Emitters

Ra-223

Brachytherapy products

I-125

Ir-192

Pa-103

Cs-131

Others

Based on application, the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is segmented into the following:

Thyroid

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Others

Based on End-User, the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Radiology Clinics

Based on geography, the therapeutic nuclear medicines Market is segmented into following:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, rest of MEA)

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Overview

Therapeutic nuclear medicines market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. Major players in this segment are working on their research and development process to build superior products and increase their product portfolio. The prevalence of arthritis and cancer are on the rise across the globe due to a large number of elderly population. Furthermore, the prevalence of hyperthyroidism is increasing worldwide. Ease of treatment by nuclear medicine due to minimally invasive technique is attracting more number of patients which is expected to boost revenue growth of global therapeutic nuclear medicine market

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding therapeutic nuclear medicines market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for significant contribution under therapeutic nuclear medicines by revenue generation. Accelerated growth on development of new products and high spending on research and development in Western Europe proves the uplift of the therapeutic nuclear medicines market. With rising in standards of health care services and increase in awareness towards the treatments in India and China is expected to favor the market for therapeutic nuclear medicines in overall Asia Pacific region.

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market: Key Players

Some of the players in therapeutic nuclear medicines market are Cardinal Health Inc., Mallinckrodt plc., GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion, Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. and IBA Molecular Imaging

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

