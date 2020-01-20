Tissue Extraction System Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Tissue Extraction System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Tissue extraction is the process of removing sample of tissue from the body. Tissue extraction is also known as Biopsy. Most often the tissues are extracted to diagnose a disease such as cancer or to help to understand a better therapy option. Cancer is uncontrolled growth of cell and can spread to different organs and other parts of the body. Tissue extraction procedure plays a significant role in the diagnosis of various types of cancers since the imaging technologies can only detect the abnormal mass or lesions but cannot distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous cells. Majorly the extraction systems use sharp tools to remove a small amount of tissue of the affected part in the body. There are various type of biopsy system used such as vacuum assisted biopsy and needle biopsy.

Tissue Extraction System Market: Drivers & Restraints

According to WHO, cancer is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally impacting about 14 million people annually. Thus, the rise in prevalence rate of cancer is one of the major factor attributing to the growth of the global tissue extraction system market. The introduction of minimal invasive procedure such as liquid biopsy is another factor attributing to the growth of the global tissue extraction system market. The technological advancement in imaging technology such as MRI, CT-Scan, PET scan and others are expected to propel the growth of the global tissue extraction system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in awareness among people about cancer diagnosis, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle, rise in geriatric population are few factors that are expected to propel the growth of the global market through 2024.

However the higher cost associated with advanced biopsy technologies and uncertainty involved in the regulation of medical devices are the factor that can restrain the growth of the global tissue extraction system market during the forecast period

Tissue Extraction System Market: Segmentation

Tissue extraction system market is classified on the basis of technology type, application type and end-user.

Based on technology type, the global tissue extraction system market is segmented into the following:

Bone Marrow Biopsy

Needle Biopsy

Fine Needle Aspiration

Core Needle Biopsy

Vacuum – assisted biopsy

Image Guided Biopsy

Endoscopic Extraction

Others

Based on application type, the global tissue extraction system market is segmented into the following:

Non-Cancerous

Cancerous

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Blood Cancer

Others

Based on End-User, the global tissue extraction system market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Based on geography, the global tissue extraction system Market is segmented into following:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

Tissue Extraction System Market: Overview

Tissue extraction system market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. After the patient is suspected of having a particular type of cancer, biopsy or tissue extraction is performed and sample is sent for analysis, this procedure plays an important role in diagnosis of cancer. Major players operating in the global market of tissue extraction system are working on their research and development process to build systems that can maximize the volume of the sample, quality of the tissue, minimal invasiveness and the system which will have less negative impact on the patient’s body. The growing prevalence of cancer, compromised immunity levels with increase in the age and prevalence of rise in carcinogenic agents are further responsible for growth of the tissue extraction market globally.

Tissue Extraction System Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding tissue extraction system market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global tissue extraction system market in terms of value and volume followed by Europe. Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness among patients and practitioners, favourable government initiatives are few of the factors attributing to the rise of market in North America region. The Asia Pacific region is expected show a high growth rate in the global market due to factors like rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries like India and China, unmet patient needs, rising awareness among people etc.

Tissue Extraction System Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global tissue extraction system market are Argon Medical Devices, Inc, Cardinal Health, Devicor Medical Products, Inc, DTR Medical Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others worldwide.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

