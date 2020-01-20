Wireless Charging Market – New Research Report Announced by TMR; Forecast 2023

Wireless charging is recharging batteries of electrical devices with no physically connected cables. Currently, charging of devices is an important aspect of business is response to power intensive applications. Mobile manufacturers such as Samsung, Nokia, LG Electronics and HTC are positioning phones with wireless charging to drive demand at the high end.

The global wireless charging market is segmented by application into consumer electronics, industrial, medical, automotive and defense. Consumer electronics is expected to be the largest application segment in the wireless charging market.

Wireless Charging Market: Trends and Drivers

The penetration of wireless charging is expected to increase in wearable devices over the years. Wireless charging market is expected to experience a boom in electrical vehicles too. In-car charging and wireless charging of electrical vehicles are the key trends in the automotive industry. Rise in electrical vehicles manufacturing globally will help in the wireless charging market growth. Significant investments in R&D are being made by the market participants, wherein the leading players are focusing on improving the power transmission range. This would facilitate charging of devices wirelessly over long distances, subsequently expanding the application base. However, retaining the costs low is the key challenge for the wireless charging devices market.

Wireless Charging Market: Competitive Scenario

Wireless charging market is highly fragmented with start-ups and large market participants. Players are trying to distinguish themselves on the basis of quality and affordability. Few of the key players in the wireless charging market include Qualcomm Inc., Fulton Innovation LLC, Texas Instruments, Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Convenient Power HK Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Duracell Powermat (Procter & Gamble Co.), Energizer Holdings, Inc, Oregon Scientific, Inc. and Anker among others.