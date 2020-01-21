Air Separation Plant Market 2019 Global Emerging Technologies, Top Key Leaders, Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Size and Segments by Forecast To 2022

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study, the global air separation plant market has been expected to gain quick mileage over the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 5,852.7 Mn by the end of 2022 up from USD 4,132 Mn in 2015. Air separation plant facilitates the segregation of primary components of air – nitrogen (N2), argon (Ar), oxygen (O2), and other inert gases (krypton, helium, xenon, neon). The growing demand for specialty gases is poised to fuel demand for air separation plant in the upcoming years.

Rapid industrialization has intensified the demand for specialty gases. The growth of the end-user industries such as oil & gas, paper, metallurgy, etc. is projected to emerge as the primary reason for the proliferation of the air separation plant market over the next couple of years. The chemical industry is likely to play a stellar role in intensifying the demand for air separation plants in the years to come.

The enforcement of certain regulations is also projected to benefit the growth of the air separation plant market positively in the near future. For instance, the stringent emission norms have led to large-scale adoption of LNG. It has generated demand for nitrogen, thus, augmenting the air separation plant market. However, factors such as high operational and technological costs remain impediments to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global air separation plant market has been segmented into under 20,000 m3/h, 20,000-40,000 m3/h, 40,000-80,000 m3/h, and more than 80,000 m3/h.

By process, the air separation plant market has been segmented into cryogenic distillation process and non-cryogenic distillation process.

By application, the global air separation plant market has been segmented into chemical, oil & gas, paper, metallurgy, and others

By gas, the air separation plant market has been segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, argon, and carbon dioxide.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global air separation plant market spans across America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market over the assessment period. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial sector of the region is anticipated to augment the air separation plant market in the upcoming years. Meanwhile, North America, which was valued at USD 1,223.1 Mn in 2015, is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 4.75 over the next couple of years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the important participants of the global air separation plant market are Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Universal Industrial Gases (U.S.) Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Gas Engineering LLC (U.S.), and Technex Limited (India).

Industry News:

In March 2019, Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), a Russian steelmaker, officially stated that 100 million cubic meters of industrial gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, and argon were produced in the company’s recently installed cryogenic air separation unit at its oxygen plant.

In March 2019, Nikkiso Cryo and Cryogenic Industries, subsidiaries of Nikkiso Co, has announced the consolidation as Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Group.

In February 2019, Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc, has announced its plan for the expansion of the production capacity at the air separation plant in Neosho, Missouri.

In March 2019, SIAD Macchine Impianti (SIAD MI) has received approval for the name and trademark change from the Chinese State Administration for Industry and Commerce.

