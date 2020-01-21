An Above Average CAGR Estimated to be Maintained by Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market During 2018-2026

An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is an electronic banking outlet that enables customers to complete basic transactions in the absence of a teller or a branch representative. People who own credit cards or debit cards can easily access most ATMs. In several cases, banks and credit unions own ATMs. However, individuals and businesses also buy or lease ATMs on their own or through an ATM franchise. When individuals or small businesses such as restaurants or gas stations own ATMs, the profit model is based on charging fees to the users of the machines.

Financial inclusion initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries continue to promote cash as an essential payment instrument for day-to-day transactions, which is among the major factors driving the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market. However, the rising importance for alternative payments and an increase in the number of POS terminals are among factors restraining the growth of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/8368

The global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is categorized on the basis of screen size, type, and region. On the basis screen size, the Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is segmented as 15″ and below and above 15″. The above 15″ segment is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.0% during the forecast period. The 15″ and below subsegment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR as the demand for mobile ATMs is growing rapidly in various countries, such as India, the U.K., and China. Moreover, the global adoption of multifunctional ATMs is rapidly driving the usage of advanced Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Furthermore, the 15″ and below subsegment is also expected to capture the largest share in the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market and is expected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 11,018.7 Mn between 2018 and 2026.

The rising preference for cardless ATM transactions is a prominent factor driving the North America ATM market. Financial institutions and individual ATM vendors are focusing on upgrading their ATM infrastructure to enhance security & convenience and to deliver a personalized seamless banking experience to customers by introducing cardless ATM transactional functionalities such as a one-time access code and biometric authentication. Due to these technological changes, the above 15″ subsegment is also expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 3,910.0 Mn during the forecast period.

Financial service providers are focusing on delivering more functionality to consumers through the ATM channel by deploying automated deposit ATMs with intelligent deposit and cash recycling technology to improve customer satisfaction. Owing to these factors, the above 15″ subsegment is projected to register a double-digit market share in 2018 for the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

Based on the type, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is subsegmented into off-site ATM, on-site ATM, and others. A quantitative increase in the number of banks in rural areas with the ATM facility and financial initiatives by various governments are some of the major factors promoting the growth of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market. Furthermore, the off-site ATM subsegment is expected grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, despite the availability of cashless payment instruments such as debit or credit cards at the point of sale, cash remains the preferred mode of payment for customers for day-to-day small-value transactions in various countries across the globe, and this is one of the factors driving the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is expected to dominate the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market due to an increase in the deployment of smart ATMs in the developing countries of Asia, which include India, China, and Japan. In addition, the region has witnessed the widespread deployment of mobile ATMs in the past couple of years. These factors are fuelling the growth of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market in Asia Pacific. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market has high potential in Europe owing to major technological advancements in the banking industry and an increase in the number of ATMs in various countries of the region.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/8368

According to PMR analysis, long-term contracts with business partners are likely to increase revenue and new innovation strategies are estimated to enable the vendors of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to reach new growth markets. Some of the key participants in the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report include NCR Corporation; Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.; GRG Banking; Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.; Triton Systems of Delaware LLC; Nautilus Hyosung Corp.; HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG; Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.; and Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

The display panel suppliers included in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report include AU Optronics Corp.; KYOCERA Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Sharp Electronics Corporation; and Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Background

3.1. Macroeconomic Factors

3.1.1. Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) (per 100,000 adults)

3.1.2. Global Consumer Expenditure Growth and Annual Disposable Income Growth, 2012-2016

3.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Forecast

4.1. Market Size Projections

4.1.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Analysis by Screen Size

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Screen Size

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis by Screen Size

5.2. Historical Market Size Analysis by Screen Size, 2013-2017

5.3. Market Size Forecast by Screen Size 2018-2026

5.3.1. 15″ and Below

5.3.2. Above 15″

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Screen Size