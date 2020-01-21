Bilirubin Meter Market to Show Strong Growth to 2025 Available in New Report

Bilirubin is the reddish-yellow bile pigment formed during normal breakdown of hemoglobin in the red blood cells. Bilirubin is primarily formed in the liver and is excreted as bile through the intestine. There are two types of bilirubin: indirect (unconjugated or free) and direct (conjugated bilirubin). The normal levels of bilirubin vary from 0.2 to 1.2 mg/dL. Bilirubin tests are performed to measure the amount of bilirubin in the blood, which is used to diagnose and monitor liver and bile duct diseases such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, jaundice, anemia, and gallstones. High levels of bilirubin leads to the yellowing of the skin and the eyes, and is most common in neonatal patients.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bilirubin-meter-market.html

Bilirubin meters or analyzers are either used to measure the concentration of bilirubin in the blood, or serum samples, or to measure the skin reflectance. The two types of bilirubin analyzers are: bench top and transcutaneous bilirubin analyzers. The bench top bilirubin analyzers measure the total serum bilirubin (TSB) using spectrophotometric methods, whereas in transcutaneous bilirubin meters, light is directed to the patient’s skin and the intensity of specific wavelength is measured. Transcutaneous bilirubin meters are non-invasive, usually small, portable, handheld, and easy to use. The three methods of spectrophotometric analysis employed for bilirubin analysis are: direct spectrophotometric method, the Malloy-Evelyn method, and the Jendrassik-Grof method. The measurement of total serum bilirubin is considered as the gold standard method for assessing hyperbilirubinemia.

High prevalence and rising incidence of jaundice in neonatal patients, especially in developing countries, is anticipated to be the key factor driving theglobal bilirubin meter market during forecast period. Around 50% to 70 % of term and 80% of preterm infants develop jaundice in the first week after birth. Increasing demand for non-invasive and reliable techniques for the measurement of total serum bilirubin is likely to boost the demand for transcutaneous bilirubin meter during forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancement in transcutaneous bilirubin meters facilitating more accurate results within short duration of time are anticipated to fuel the bilirubin meter market. However, the high cost of bilirubin meters and shortage of skilled workforce is likely to restrain the bilirubin market in the near future.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33692

The global bilirubin meter market is segregated based on type of bilirubin meter, method, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the bilirubin meter market is segmented into bench top and transcutaneous. The bench top bilirubin accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2016. It is anticipated to lose its market share to transcutaneous bilirubin meter by the end of 2025. The transcutaneous bilirubin market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate due to the increase in demand for non-invasive portable, handheld, and more accurate measurements. Based on method, the market is segmented into direct spectrophotometric method, Malloy-Evelyn method, and Jendrassik-Grof method. In terms of end-user, the bilirubin meter market is segregated into hospitals & clinics and academic and research institutes.

Based on geography, the global bilirubin meter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2016 due to well-established healthcare facilities and infrastructure and high per capita healthcare expenditure in the region. Europe follows North America in terms of share of the global bilirubin meter market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during forecast period due to the rapid increase in population of countries such as India, China, Bangladesh, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of hospitals in the region.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=33692

Key players operating in the global bilirubin meter market include Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Advanced Instruments Inc., Olidef, Reichert, Inc., GINEVRI srl, Mennen Medical Ltd., Micro Lab Instruments, APEL Co., Ltd., and Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com