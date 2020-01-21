Commercial Robotics Market – Rise to a Valuation of US$17.6 bn by 2022 at a strong 24.4% CAGR

The global commercial robotics market has witnessed steady growth in the last few years due to rapid growth of vital end users such as the healthcare industry. Commercial robotics has become a crucial requirement in several parts of the healthcare sector, which is likely to enable a steady growth in demand from the global commercial robotics market in the coming years.

Other sectors such as the defense and marine industries are also likely to exhibit growing demand from the global commercial robotics market in the coming years, brightening the market’s prospects. The commercial robotics market is thus likely to exhibit a smooth growth trajectory in the coming years, according to Transparency Market Research.

The commercial robotics market is propelled primarily by the growing realization of the benefits robotic devices provide over conventional techniques in a number of sectors, which has enabled a steady growth in demand from the global commercial robotics market in the coming years. The report provides readers with a clear picture of the various factors affecting the growth trajectory of the global commercial robotics market in the coming years, describing in detail the major currents to jump into in the commercial robotics market as well as the pitfalls to avoid. Information about the drivers and restraints affecting the global commercial robotics market is backed by detailed data illustrating the trend in action.

The leading segments of the global commercial robotics market are profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear idea of the competitive hierarchy of each section of the market. This detailed information about the hierarchy of the commercial robotics market provides readers with a clear picture of the granular dynamics of the market and the potential of various parts of the market.

The report segments the global commercial robotics market by type, application, and environment to provide a comprehensive look into the market. The geographical segmentation of the global commercial robotics market is also elaborated upon in the report.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global commercial robotics market, while medical robots are likely to remain the leading product segment of the market. Other leading product types in the global commercial robotics market are autonomous guided robotics, drones, field robotics, and others. The leading end use sectors of the global commercial robotics market include defense, rescue, and security, agriculture and forestry, medical, marine, and others.

The leading players operating in the commercial robotics market are profiled in the report, including information such as the product development strategies developed by the companies and their geographical presence. Leading commercial robotics market players profiled in the report include Northrop Grumman Corporation, KUKA AG, iRobot Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Omron Adept Technologies Inc., 3D Robotics Inc., Accuray Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon Robotics LLC.