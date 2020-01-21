Competitive Analysis of Global Plastic Cards Market 2018–2026 | Goldpac Group Limited, Inteligensa Group, Marketing Card Technology LLC, dz card (International) Ltd., TAG Systems SA

Chip-enabled plastic cards are rising in demand, which underlies the increasing sheen of the market. Considerable rise in spending power in recent years, especially in ASEAN countries, and a thriving retail has positioned the plastic cards market to a high growth trajectory. Riding on back of advances in digital electronics, demand for plastic cards such as smart cards are fast gathering steam across the world, notably in transportation industry. Focus of governments toward transitioning the economies to cashless one imparts solid growth momentum. By 2026, the market is likely to cross worth of more than US$14.88 bn.

This Report on the global plastic cards market analyzes opportunities in the market, and presents updates and insights relating to various segments of the global plastic cards market over the forecast period 2018–2026.

The scope of the report on the plastic cards market consists of different technologies used in plastic cards, such as chip enabled plastic cards, regular plastic cards, and smart plastic cards, used for various application segments such as the government sector, financial sector, mobile phones, and others. Plastic cards analyzed in this report include both magnetic stripe cards and barcode cards.

To understand consumption patterns and assess opportunities in the plastic cards market, the plastic cards market report is divided into three sections, namely, analysis by technology, by application, and by region. The plastic cards report analyzes the global market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). The plastic cards report highlights existing opportunities in the global market to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights. The report also includes an analysis of the drivers and restraints witnessed in the plastic cards market. Key trends observed across the value chain are also included in the report.

The plastic cards market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Chip Enabled Cards

Regular Cards

Barcode Cards

Magnetic Strips Cards

Smart Cards

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Hybrid Cards

Dual-interface Cards

By Application

Payment Cards

Credit Cards

Charge Cards

Debit Cards

Prepaid Cards

Government/Health

National Identity Cards

Driving Licenses

Public & Private Health Cards

Others

SIM Cards

Transportation Cards

Gift Cards

Access Cards

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by technology, application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global plastic cards market.

The report begins by sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research triangulates the data by means of various approaches based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global plastic cards market. To develop the market forecast, PMR conducted a thorough factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global plastic cards market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plastic cards market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plastic cards market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plastic cards market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plastic cards market. In the final section of the report on the global plastic cards market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global plastic card manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Gemalto N.V.

CPI Card Group Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

American Banknote Corporation

IDEMIA France SAS

Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

Goldpac Group Limited

Inteligensa Group

Marketing Card Technology, LLC

dz card (International) Ltd.

TAG Systems SA

Variuscard GmbH

QARTIS S.A.

Teraco, Inc.

Tactilis Pte. Limited

Arroweye Solutions, Inc.

CardLogix Corporation

Bristol ID Technologies, Inc.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

