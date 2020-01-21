Construction Robots Market: Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.4% During The Forecast Period and Reach Value Of US$ 470.61 Mn By 2026

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the construction robots market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with comprehensive and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends in the global construction robots market. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global construction robots market. The study provides a complete perspective about the market in terms of value (in US$ Mn) and volume (units) across various geographies including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global construction robots market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been provided in the report to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the global construction robots market, every geographical region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the global construction robots market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by major players operating in the construction robots market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends in the global construction robots market.

Global Construction Robots Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global construction robots market by segmenting the market in terms of automation, function, and application. The report also provides detailed segmentation of the market in terms of region and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario in the global construction robots market, by ranking all major players according to their geographical presence and key recent developments. The insights into the construction robots market is a result of TMR’s extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors on the market.

In terms of country, the North America market has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The Europe market has been divided into Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The construction robots market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to help understand the construction robots market.

Global Construction Robots Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings, investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the construction robots market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, and competition landscape. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. The analyzed data collected from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Construction Robots Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global construction robots market. These players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report on the global construction robots market are Brokk AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Construction Robotics, Komatsu, Ekso Bionics, Fujita, Fastbrick Robotics, Autonomous Solutions, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun), Alpine Sales and Rental, and Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.