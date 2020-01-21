MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Data Center Accelerator Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2028 ” to its database.

The global “Data Center Accelerator Industry” has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global “Data Center Accelerator Industry”.

Due to the increasing number of companies offering machine learning as a cloud service, the data center accelerator market is growing at an exponential rate. The rise in the number of these companies is due to the rising demand for AI-based computation. Data center accelerators find applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, motion detection etc. Also some companies in the market are developing a deep learning interface, which can be used to build, train and deploy machine learning models for cloud and mobile applications.

Focus on parallel computing in AI data centers has been a driving factor for the data center accelerator market. Due to rise in the use of neural networks and machine learning, both of which require parallel computing solutions, the speed of AI algorithms has increased by a good extent. Parallel computing models have proved to be beneficial for implementing deep learning trainings and interfaces due to the fact that artificial neural networks work very efficiently with a parallel computing framework. This upsurge in the use of neural networks and machine learning has led to enhanced growth of the data center accelerator market.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand for enhancement of application performance is projected to raise demand of data center accelerators. Other drivers for the data center accelerator market include growing data storage requirements in the global market and increasing use of mobile data due to increasing applications in the market and internet usage in different businesses. Across the world, enterprises are moving to cloud data storages, which in turn, is affecting data centers and increasing the market for data center accelerators.

Some of the restraints in the data center accelerator market have been related to its cost. Other restraints for the data center accelerator market include lack of feasibility it offers to small enterprises, which reduces its usage scope to just medium and large enterprises.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12737

Data Center Accelerator Market: Segmentation

The data center accelerator market can be segmented into various segments but looking at the market the data center accelerator is most suitably segmented by type, end-use vertical, application and region.

On the basis of type, the data center accelerator market can be divided into:

FPGA

GPU

ASIC

CPLD

Others

On the basis of end-use vertical, the data center accelerator market can be segmented into:

Telecommunication &IT

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Energy

Others

On the basis of application, the data center accelerator market can be segmented into:

Mid-size Data Centers

Large-size Data Centers

Data Center Accelerator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the data center accelerator market are Achronix Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Altera Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, MicroSemi Corporation, Nvidia, SiliconBlue Technologies, Vantis PLC, Xilinx, Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Inc., Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, Lenovo, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices, among others.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Data Center Accelerator market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, SEA and other APAC data center accelerator market is seen to be leading in terms of value, with India, Taiwan and others countries being the most attractive markets. Also, SEA and other APAC data center accelerator market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to high usage of mobile phones and cloud storage in the region. Increasing awareness and efforts for improving energy efficiency is also driving the SEA and others APAC data center accelerator market. The regions which follow SEA and other APAC in the data center accelerator market, in terms of value, are North America and Western Europe due to the rising number of enterprises in the region.

Regional analysis for Data Center Accelerator Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12737

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected] marketresearchreports.biz