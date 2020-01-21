MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Data Centre Outsourcing Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future ” to its database.

Data centre outsourcing is the process in which an enterprise outsources its IT infrastructure and management to third-party vendors that have expertise in deploying and maintaining data centre outsourcing facilities. Data centre outsourcing includes the management of client premises and colocation, hosting, IUS (Infrastructure Utility Services) and managed cloud service components. Growth in the number of hyper-scale data centres for analytic applications, such as big data analytics, is the major driver for the data centre outsourcing market. Data centre outsourcing services enable enterprises to focus better on core business activities and thus, the demand for data centre outsourcing services and solutions is expected to increase swiftly during the forecast period.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growing shift towards infrastructure utility services or IaaS (infrastructure as a service) is the primary factor expected to propel the growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Furthermore, widespread acceptance of using shared infrastructure to reduce cost and boost productivity are the other important drivers for the data centre outsourcing market. Also, growing industrialized infrastructure in emerging economies is driving the demand for data centre outsourcing services and solutions. Moreover, growing popularity of virtual storage and shared computing are further fuelling the demand in the data centre outsourcing market.

High spending of various countries on business technology and information technology is driving the growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Moreover, increasing demand for micro servers or density-optimized servers for edge-computing is boosting the overall growth of the data centre outsourcing market. Similarly, growing need for end-to-end management of data centres services is also creating potential growth opportunities for data centre outsourcing market.

Challenges

Complexity of data centre infrastructure is the primary factor hampering the growth of data centre outsourcing market. Also, limited operating expertise is one of major factors expected to hinder the growth of the data centre outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Data Centre Outsourcing Market On the Basis of Service Type:

Data Centre Application Outsourcing

Enterprise Application Outsourcing

Network Application Outsourcing

Others

Segmentation of the Data Centre Outsourcing Market on the Basis of Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global data centre outsourcing market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Dell, IBM Corporation, HCL, Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and T-systems.

Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share, in terms of revenue, in the data centre outsourcing market owing to the rise in the adoption of micro data centres in the U.S. and the presence of various data centre outsourcing service providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global data centre outsourcing market due to the rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and data centres in the region. The data centre outsourcing market in MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates due to the rising trend of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The data centre outsourcing market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.

Regional Analysis for the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



