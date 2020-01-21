Dozer Tire Market: To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2026

Dozer tires, also known as loader tires, are off -road tires that are designed to be incorporated with heavy equipment, such as bucket loaders. These tires are designed to operate on diverse terrain, such as construction sites, soft grounds, mining sites, and railway yards.

Rapid expansion of the construction industry across the globe is fueling the demand for related machinery and equipment, which in turn is boosting the demand for dozer tires. Increasing per capita income, steady rise in the global population, and rapid urbanization have driven construction activities, which in turn is fueling the demand for construction equipment and subsequently for dozer tires. Emphasis by governments on the expansion of road and railway connectivity is driving the global construction industry, resulting in an increased demand for dozer tires.

Increasing burden on the existing infrastructure, due to rising population, is fueling the demand for construction of new infrastructure. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for construction machinery and subsequently for dozer tires. Increase in activities across oil, gas, and mining sectors, in order to cater to the demand from consistently rising global population, is propelling the demand for machinery that is utilized in the sectors mentioned above. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for dozer tires.

Lack of proper road infrastructure across several developing nations and rise in concern by governments toward expansion of road and railway connectivity are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to construction machinery manufacturers and subsequently to dozer tire manufacturers. Several countries in Africa and Asia are emphasizing on enhancing infrastructure in their respective countries, in order to boost internal connectivity, which is likely to offer numerous opportunities to key players operating in the construction industry across the globe.

The global dozer tire market can be segmented based on ply, type, tread, and region. In terms of ply, the global dozer tire market can be bifurcated into radial and bias tire. Radial ply tires offers higher fuel efficiency as compared to those offered by bias tires. Moreover, they provide vibration-free operation and have longer lifespan than that of bias ply tires. Consequently, radial tires are being preferred by consumers as well as manufacturers.

In terms of type, the global dozer tire market can be bifurcated into two segments. Wide base tires are substitutes for conventional dual tires. Wide base tires eliminate the necessity of incorporating two wheels on each axle of the vehicle, which in turn leads to a reduction in the overall vehicle weight and enhancement of fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Based on tread, the global dozer tire market can be split into half-tread dozer tires and full-tread dozer tires. Half treaded dozer tires offer higher traction and speed.

In terms of region, the global dozer tire market can be segmented into five regions. North America has considerably large construction, mining, and oil & gas industries, which in turn demands heavy machinery. Moreover, heavy machinery are being extensively utilized in the agriculture sector in North America. The region has a large number of construction equipment manufacturers and hence, North America accounted for a major share of the global dozer tire market. Expansion of the construction industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is likely to offer lucrative opportunity to the construction equipment industry, which in turn is offering considerable opportunity to the dozer tire market.

Key players operating into global dozer tire market are THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Titan International, Inc., and ARMSTRONG TIRES.