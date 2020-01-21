E-Book Reader Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2017-2020

Persistence Market Research offers a four year trend analysis for 2012 to 2016 and a four year forecast for the global e-book reader market between 2017 and 2020. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa which influence the current nature and future status of the e-book reader market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides detailed analysis of the e-book reader market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of these devices. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report starts with an overview of the global e-book reader market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of factors, opportunity analysis and technology trends influencing the e-book reader market.

Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model and PMR analysis and recommendation is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report segregates the market based on screen type, connectivity type, distribution channel, price range and region. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key drivers, restraints, trends and key regulations across the assessed regions. This section also highlights market presence (intensity map) for key representative market participants.

The next section presents a detailed analysis of the e-book reader market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the e-book reader market including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. This report evaluates historical trends, present scenario and future growth prospects of the e-book reader market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2020. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

Competition Profiling

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the e-book reader portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the e-book reader value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global e-book reader market.

Research Methodology

To calculate the global e-book reader market size, we have considered country wise adoption rate of e-book reader across different verticals. Further, we have also analyzed the revenue contribution from e-book reader players. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the e-book reader market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on adoption trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Screen Type E Ink Screen LCD Screen

By Connectivity Type Only Wi-Fi Wi-Fi and 3G

By Distribution Channel Organized Retail Store Unorganized Retail Store e-Commerce

By Price Range Below US$ 100 US$ 101 – US$ 200 Above US$ 200

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



