Global Automotive Relay Solenoids Market 2026

Growing demand for high-end automotive materials for next-generation vehicles is helping fuel the adoption of automotive solenoids in automobiles. Increasing appetite for consumers in developing and developed regions for luxury vehicles and SUVs has given a solid boost to the automotive solenoids market. Automotive solenoids also find use in HVAC control and cooling system in North America, Europe, Latin America, and countries such as India and China.

Analyzes the automotive solenoid market in its new publication titled Automotive Solenoid Market Global Industry Analysis 2013 2017 and Forecast 2018 2026. This global study on automotive solenoid provides data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period 2018 2026. The main objective of the global automotive solenoid report is to identify the dynamics of the market and provide recent updates and insights that affect the various segments of the global automotive solenoid market. To provide a better understanding of the automotive solenoid market, the report also includes the analysis of global drivers, restraints and trends, which influence the current market scenario and will define the future status of the global automotive solenoid market over the forecast period.

Solution is aligned towards meeting defined objectives, thus helping clients to make informed decisions about the global automotive solenoid market. The research study offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the automotive solenoid market on global as well as regional levels. The automotive solenoid market report covers the important factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for the manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments. The automotive solenoid market covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions.

Solution includes formulation of global automotive solenoid report which includes:

A scenario-based approach to represent a relevant forecast of global automotive solenoid sales, assessment of impact of various factors and regulations on dynamics pertaining to global automotive solenoid using a systematic research methodology

Overview of the regulations and the underlying requirements and compliance approaches available to participants across the value-chain in the automotive solenoid market

The global automotive solenoid market can be segmented on the basis of application type, sales channel, vehicle type and regions/country.

Global automotive solenoid market, by application type

Engine Management System

Powertrain System

Safety & Security System

HVAC Control & Cooling System

Others

Global automotive solenoid market, by sales channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Global automotive solenoid market, by vehicle type

Passenger Cars

Compact

Midsized

Luxury

SUV

LCV

HCV

Electric Vehicle

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Two Wheelers

Electric

Conventional

Global automotive solenoid market, by region/country

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

China

India

To understand and assess the global automotive solenoid market opportunities and trends, the global automotive solenoid market has been categorically split into different sections, based on application type, sales channel, vehicle type and region. The global automotive solenoid market report starts with an overview of the automotive solenoid market and provides market definition & taxonomy, along with the value chain, pricing analysis, drivers, restraints and trends in the market. The sections that follow include the global automotive solenoid market analysis by application type, sales channel, vehicle type and region. All the above sections evaluate the automotive solenoid market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global automotive solenoid market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the application type, sales channel, vehicle type and region, the global automotive solenoid report also provides the market size in terms of value (US$ Mn) and Volume (000 Units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2018 2026).

In the final section of the automotive solenoid market, we have provided the global automotive solenoid market structure analysis and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global market along with their business strategies to report audiences. This is expected to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For automotive solenoid market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecasts for 2018 2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of automotive solenoid based on design, sales channel and vehicle types, across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (000 Units) of the global automotive solenoid market. To deduce the market value, the cost of each type has been considered in the global automotive solenoid market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global automotive solenoid market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, was devised through in-depth secondary and primary research. This data was then triangulated on the basis of different verticals by considering supply side as well as demand side drivers and other dynamics of various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global automotive solenoid market. The forecast presented in the automotive solenoid report evaluates the actual cost of the different types of automotive solenoid and the cost as per brands/makes in the global automotive solenoid market.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global automotive solenoid market in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contribution of every individual segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global automotive solenoid market. The report also analyzes the global automotive solenoid market on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast; however, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify the absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the automotive solenoid market. PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global automotive solenoid market. This market attractiveness index is expected to help clients identify real market opportunities in the global automotive solenoid market.

