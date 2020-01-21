Global Electronics (E-waste) Recycling Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global E-waste Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Governments’ initiatives and rising awareness among private waste recyclers on the growing menace of e-waste have been underpinning advances in recycling and processing technologies. Large unmet needs in developing countries stem from sheer volumes of electronic waste from household electronics. Increasing regulatory support for e-waste management in developed regions and the drive for more responsible recycling by electronics manufacturers bodes well. The global e-waste recycling market is projected to garner CAGR of 7.1% during 2018–2025.

This report presents the worldwide E-waste Recycling market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Order a copy of Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1924616

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste. As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

The E-waste Recycling market was valued at 1190 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1920 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-waste Recycling.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1924616

E-waste Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

E-waste Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

E-waste Recycling Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global E-waste Recycling status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key E-waste Recycling manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-waste Recycling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com