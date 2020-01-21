A Promising Future for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Treatments

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Growth in the diagnosis of prostate cancer in worldwide populations is broadly impacted by advances in imaging technologies and biomarker tests. In particular, developments such as from the use of microRNAs as molecular biomarkers in prostate cancer diagnostics market has opened new frontiers in the market. North America and Europe are both centers of copious revenue potential, and will go a long way to reach worth of US$17.60 bn by 2025.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located behind the base of a mans penis, in front of the rectum, and below the bladder. Cancer begins when healthy cells in the prostate change and grow out of control, forming a tumor. A tumor can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor is malignant, meaning it can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumor means the tumor can grow but will not spread.

The classification of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics includes Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging, Biopsy and other, and most of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics use the method of Biopsy, the proportion of Biopsy in 2017 is about 44.65%.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics is widely used for the people with Prostate Cancer, The most proportion of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics is used for people with the age between 55 and 75, and the proportion is about 70.24% in 2017.

North America region is the largest region of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics, with a revenue market share nearly 49.84% in 2017. Europe is the second region of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics, enjoying revenue market share nearly 28% in 2017.

The global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market is valued at 10000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Genomic Health

Abbott

OPKO

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

BioMeriux

Roche

MDx Health

Beckman Coulter

Myriad Genetics

Ambry Genetics

Market size by Product

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Imaging

Biopsy

Other

Market size by End User

age < 55

age 55-75

age > 75

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

