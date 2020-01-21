Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025 

Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Graphene Oxide (GO) Industry. This report provides analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Graphene Oxide (GO) market reports analyses by top leading business companies, type, application, different segments, regions and countries.

Intellectual of Graphene Oxide (GO) Market: Today’s graphene is normally produced using mechanical or thermal exfoliation, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth. One of the most effective way of synthesised graphene on a large scale could be by the chemical reduction of graphene oxide. Since the first report on mechanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004, interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper, simpler, more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene, that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods, and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications.

While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene, graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents, oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation, but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication, ultimately producing single or few layer graphene, known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is, thus, the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found.

Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore, in this report, the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders.

In 2017, the global market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global market is valued at 6295 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 64504 K USD by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 39.44% between 2017 and 2024. USA is the largest market of grapheme oxide, in terms of sales volume, according for about 51.8% in 2017.

Currently, Global Graphene Group, Graphenea, Garmor, ACS Material and The Sixth Element Materials are major manufacturers of this industry. Global Graphene Group is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Global Graphene Group was 54.2 M Kg, and the company held a share of 26.82%.

Graphene oxide is an emerging industry. The cosmically industrial production is still being studied, most manufacturers begun the first commercial production since 2013. Although the profit margin of graphene oxide is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable.

Currently, the industry looks more like a conceptual product, and the high prices limit the development of the industry. Few downstream consumers can accept such a high price even if GO has shown good performance.

Global market size will increase to 83 Million US$ by 2025, from 6 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .

Graphene Oxide (GO) market competition by top manufacturers, with manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials

UNIPL

Allightec

E WAY Technology

LeaderNano

Nanoinnova

Based on Product Type, Graphene Oxide (GO) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder

Based on end users/applications, Graphene Oxide (GO) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Others

