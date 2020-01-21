Global Hot Forging Press Market Manufacturers, Specification, Pricing and Demand

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Hot Forging Press Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Growing demand among end-use industries of high-precision stamp forgings propels evolution of the hot forging press market. A few prominent producers have been targeting Europe and Japan, contributing substantial revenue potential to the market. Future investments will target capacity and technological competence of hot forging press, leading to new generation of machinery for automotive industry and application in hardware tools. By 2025, the global market will reach worth of more than US$1.2 bn.

This report presents the worldwide Hot Forging Press market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.

There are only few major producers of hot forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the Europe and Japan, such as SMS, Sumitomo, TMP, Schuler and Fagor Arrasate. These five companies occupied 46.71% revenue market share in 2016.

Europe was the largest consumption region, occupied 24.01% market share in 2016, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 4.45% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 394 units in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, hot forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of hot forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.

The Hot Forging Press market was valued at 1230 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1230 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hot Forging Press.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hot Forging Press status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hot Forging Press manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hot Forging Press market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

