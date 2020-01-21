Kinesio Tape Market – Growth In Sports, Aerobics and Growing Awareness of Taking Care of Physiological Ailment Drives demand

Kinesio Tape was invented and developed by Dr. Kenzo Kase in 1973. It refers to a treatment that delays the effects of physiologic activities. After several attempts to use commercially available adhesive tapes, the kinesio tape was invented by Dr. Kenzo. The taping method of kinesio tape is known to cause physiological effects on many body systems. Kinesio taping method is used by physiotherapists to adjust muscle tones, promote movement of lymphatic fluids, detect movement patterns, and improve posture of the body. Kinesio tapes are used to facilitate the above mentioned systems.

Benefits of using the tape are that it is more economical than other modalities, it is easy to learn and apply. The kinesio taping method is different from the athletic strapping tape and the primitive McConnell taping method. Athletic strapping tape is used majorly to tighten muscle movement and the effect of this method creates a link over the areas on the body that are injured and damaged so that athletes can perform sport movements and have a support to an injured part of the body.

After the end of the athletic event, the athletic tapes are removed. The kinesio tape is in the form of a thin, elastic cotton tape that can be stretch quite farther of its actual length. Being highly stretchable, the tape tends to shrink after it is stretched greater than its normal length and therefore results in creating a dragging force on the skin. The elastic property of the kinesio tape allows much greater range of motion compared to traditional athletic tape and can also be left on for long periods of time before reapplication.

Growth in sports, aerobics, and growing awareness of taking care of physiological ailments are some of the key factors which are expected to drive the growth of the global kinesio tape market. kinesio tapes are known to provide many therapeutic benefits which help in reducing swelling of knees, shoulders, and joints and therefore are widely used by athletes and other sport persons.

One of the key restraints faced by the global kinesio tape market is that, the manufacturing of kinesio tapes requires the acquiring of patent rights which restraints the entry of many new manufacturers into the market, thus hindering the expansion of the market.

The global kinesio tape market has been segmented based on type product, applications, and region.

Based on applications the global kinesio tape market has been further segmented into Plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, Jumpers knee (PFS), Rotator cuff, and ACL/MCL issues.

