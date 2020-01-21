Market Overview : Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market To 2026

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Overview

Veterinary dentistry comprises every activity related to animal oral care. It involves examination and cleaning of teeth of animals, tooth extraction, oral surgery, and treatment of periodontal disease. Veterinary dentistry equipment & instruments are handheld or powered tools that are used by veterinary dentists to perform procedures such as removal of tooth calculus or plaques, repairing the tumors of oral soft and hard tissues, and extraction of tooth. Increase in awareness about oral hygiene of animals and rise in disposable income of the population in developed countries are the key factors driving the global veterinary dentistry equipment & instruments market. According to the Animal Medical Center of Wyoming, 80% of dogs and 70% cats develop periodontal disease by the age of 3. Rise in prevalence and incidence rates of periodontal diseases and gingivitis among animals are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various equipment types in the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the equipment types and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market.

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Key Segments

Based on equipment type, the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market has been segmented into oral examination instrumentation, periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation, tooth extraction instruments & equipment, and ancillary equipment. The oral examination instrumentation segment has been classified into periodontal probes, dental explorers, mouth gags, and dental mirrors. The periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation segment has been categorized into scaling equipment (hand instruments and powered equipment) and polishing equipment. The tooth extraction instruments & equipment segment has been bifurcated into hand instruments (luxators, elevators, extraction forceps, root-tip picks, Minnesota retractors, scalpel blades, and others) and powered equipment (micromotor units, compressed-air-driven units, and burs). The ancillary equipment segment has been divided into magnifying loupes and dentistry tables.

All the segments have been analyzed based on new product launches, regional demand for equipment, regulatory policies for the equipment, and ongoing R&D on the novel veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries in respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market are Acteon Group, Dentalaire International, MAI Animal Health, TECHNIK TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Dispomed Ltd., iM3Vet Pty Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., and Patterson Companies, Inc.

The global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

Oral Examination Instrumentation

Periodontal Probes

Dental Explorers

Mouth Gags

Dental Mirrors

Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation

Scaling Equipment

Hand Instruments

Powered Equipment

Polishing Equipment

Tooth Extraction Instruments & Equipment

Hand Instruments

Luxators

Elevators

Extraction Forceps

Root-tip Picks

Minnesota Retractors

Scalpel Blades

Others

Powered Equipment

Micromotor Units

Compressed-air-driven Units

Burs

Ancillary Equipment

Magnifying Loupes

Dentistry Tables

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market, by Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

