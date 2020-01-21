Needle Coke Market Future Growth, Size & Revenue Projection

The global needle coke market features a fragmented competitive landscape, Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimated. Phillips 66, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. are the few key players in the global needle coke market. The key players are investing to improve their production capacity in order to cater to the growing demand for needle coke.

According to TMR, the global needle coke market is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. With this vigorous CAGR, the market is expected to attain a value of US$5.18 bn by 2026-end. In terms of volume, the global needle coke market is expected to grab the value of 1.43 million tons by 2026-end.

Based on the type, the petroleum-based needle coke segment accounted for the largest share in the years 2017 and is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. Based on the grade, the super premium segment dominated the global needle coke market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Based on the region, the Asia Pacific dominated the needle coke market by accounting more than 60% share in 2017 followed by Europe and North America. This growth is attributable to the presence of the largest manufacturer of needle coke – China.