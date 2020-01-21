Oil & Gas Data Management Market – Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 18.2% During the Forecast Period

The oil & gas data management market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global oil & gas data management market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Digital data is growing exponentially in the current market. IoT proliferation is generating volumes of digital information at an exponential rate. The data universe has seen this tremendous growth in the last few years. In fact, over 80% to 90% of digital data present in the current market was created in the last two years. With data rise, the number of data breaches has gone up.

Oil & gas data management software are a category of advanced software utilized by oil & gas companies to manage and protect their data. The projects undertaken by such companies have high level of complexity in operations, resource management, capital management, inventory management etc. Data management software helps companies optimize resources, track progress of the projects, and increase their efficiency.

Data management software allows businesses to manage and access their data effectively on a real time basis. Numerous software development providers and vendors are laying emphasis on enrichment of data management software by integrating value added processing such as regulatory compliance management tools, data analytics, data warehousing, and other features, for instance process design control.

Moreover, increasing adoption of IoT and AI is projected to enhance large scale implementation of data management software by small and large enterprises in the oil & gas industry. Cloud platform adoption, next generation data center evolution, and cost effective and flexible data management solutions are creating demand traction for data management as a service in the oil & gas industry. It is anticipated that rising trend of cloud adoption would drive the data management market over the years.

Rising data breaches across the globe is necessitating the modernization of existing enterprise infrastructure. Thus, enterprise data management infrastructure modernization across the world is set to boost the global oil & gas data management market in the near future. However, lack of complete data security assurance and misuse of collected data are factors obstructing the growth of the oil & gas data management market in international and domestic markets.

The oil & gas data management market has been segmented in terms of component, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. The solution segment has further been classified into corporate/enterprise data management system, project data management system, and national data repository.

The national data repository sub segment consists of seismic data management system, well data management system, project data management system, and borehole data management system. The services segment has been bifurcated into consulting & planning, integration & implementation, and operation & maintenance. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.